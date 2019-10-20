Trudeau works to get out the progressive vote

The increased popularity of the NDP, Greens and the Bloc, as well as disappointment with the Liberals after four years in power, is threatening their hold on progressive voters.

The Liberals argue that voter intentions do not always translate into ballots cast, which is one reason why their efforts to get out the vote in these final days could be crucial.

The Liberal campaign will make several stops in and around Vancouver today, including in ridings held by New Democrats, before heading over to Victoria for Trudeau's last rally before Canadians cast their ballots Monday.

Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Greens' Elizabeth May are all spending the day in the province.

Trudeau, unlike his rivals, is not holding a news conference on Sunday.

The Liberals have faced criticism from progressive voters in B.C. over their decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project for $4.5 billion, but in Alberta, they have been accused of not doing enough for people who work in the oil and gas sector.

On Saturday night in Calgary, the Liberal campaign was greeted by protesters carrying signs accusing Trudeau of treason, as well as about 1,500 supporters who showed up for a late-night rally.

Trudeau told the crowd there are thousands of progressive voters in Alberta, where the Liberals won four seats in 2015 after having not won a single riding in the province since 2004.

"I know that there are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive Albertans who do not feel that (Alberta Premier) Jason Kenney speaks for them," Trudeau said.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 20.

By The Canadian Press