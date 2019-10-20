Singh appeals to young voters on election eve

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says appealing to young voters and speaking to them where they are has been a key part of his campaign strategy.

The New Democrat leader says young voters have told him they often feel ignored by political parties and by government decision-makers.

That's why he says he has made it a big part of his campaign to reach out to younger voters in ways that are relevant to them and on platforms they regularly use.

"One of the things I've realized throughout the campaign and throughout my life is that you've got to speak to people where they are," he said.

"Wherever they are, if you can speak to them and find them and you have a message that can actually make their life better, then use that platform."

Singh posted two 15-second videos this week to the social media app TikTok highlighting his campaign's key messages — videos that have been collectively viewed over three million times.

These kinds of messages are meant to interact with young people and attract them to vote New Democrat, he said. Earlier this week, Singh said the videos were a way to "show what I'm for, who we're in it for as a team," before adding it was a "cool way" to share his campaign message.

With polls suggesting a possible minority government, motivating people who often don't vote, such as young people, is a priority for all parties.

"For me it's been really important that they are engaged, that they do feel like they matter," Singh told reporters Sunday.

"Speaking to people where they are is a way of saying, 'Hey I respect you, I value you and I want your input and I want you to be involved,' and that's been really important for us."