Rain deals farmers a bad hand this season

At The Apple Orchard in Flamborough the apple harvest is "down a little this season but last year was a bumper crop," said Joe Catalfamo, who helps his son operate the three-year-old "agri-tourism" site.

Though a late spring delayed the start of apple season by seven to 10 days, cool nights actually helped bring out the red colour in apples, according to Kelly Ciceran, general manager of Ontario Apple Growers.

She said the year's provincial harvest is expected to be down 10 per cent compared with last year, when 150,000 tonnes of apples brought in $95.2 million at market.

For some local apple growers, like Brantview in St. George, it's a down year in so-called "biennial bearing" apples, such as the popular Honey Crisp, which typically produces a bumper crop every other year.

"They blow their brains out one year then take the next year off," said Brantview's Jay Howell, who devotes five of his 25 acres to Honey Crisp apples.

Pears

Hardier in wet weather are pears.

"They like the damp weather," said Ontario Tender Fruit chair Phil Tregunno.

And with a strain called "Cold Snap," bred to resist a damaging tree disease called fire blight, orchards are growing in size and number in places like Niagara, Tregunno said.

The pear that tastes like a Bartlett was developed by the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre to be harvested later to extend the harvest season for growers.

Last year, 3,200 tonnes of pears brought in $5.6 million at market, up 15 per cent from the previous year.

Strawberries

Growing in popularity is the October strawberry.

California strains introduced to Ontario over the past decade mean that you can now have strawberry shortcake in the spring and fall.

About 20 per cent of the annual $35-million strawberry crop in the province is devoted to Southern U.S. varieties such as "Albion," "San Andreas" and "Monterey," which thrive in cool nights because it brings out the sugar, said Kevin Schooley, general manager of the Ontario Berry Growers Association.

Frost is more of a worry than rain, Schooley said. And third on his list of concerns is a public slow to accept strawberries as a fall fruit.

Sweet corn

Steadiest of the fall classics is sweet corn.

Through the past three years — which have been wet, dry and everything in between — the sweet corn harvest held steady at 100,000 tonnes annually across the province, yielding a market value of about $37 million.

The wet spring and delayed planting put pressure on local sweet corn producers but "in general they were able to manage," OMAFRA's Roddy said.

