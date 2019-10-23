'I think it's time': Mary Lamb steps down as Animal Adoptions of Flamborough president

After more than 26 years at the helm of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough (AAF), Mary Lamb is stepping down as president.
Lamb, who was elected president in 1993, nominated Pam Hesketh as the new president and Anita Saczyk as vice-president at AAFs annual general meeting last week.
“I think it’s time,” said Lamb, who has been volunteering with the registered charity for 28 years.
Lamb said she has worked with both Hesketh and Saczyk for many years and said she feels confident handing things over, as she has worked side-by-side with them for many years.
“Pam has very good leadership qualities, as does Anita, and I feel confident that they’re able to look after it now, the day-to-day runnings.”
But despite stepping down as president, Lamb will still remain involved with Animal Adoptions, staying on as the executive director. In that role, she will deal with payroll, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and banking. As well, she will remain "the face of Animal Adoptions” by appearing on CHCH monthly.
She will also continue to handle dog intakes and adoptions for the charity.
“All the other people involved are cat people,” she said. “If I step down totally, there’s no one to do dogs and that, to me, would be a shame.”
Due to her ongoing involvement, she said there isn’t any sadness about stepping down, adding that stepping down and taking care of less duties has been on her mind for some time.
“It would be nice to have time to read a book again,” she said. “I do this 24-7, I have rescued puppies in a snowstorm at 10 p.m. behind one of the schools in Waterdown.
The no-kill shelter was founded by Julia Fielding, who had a kennel on Centre Road. At that time, Flamborough had its own animal control officer and Fielding’s kennel was where they kept the animals.
“It was felt that too many were either put down or sent for research,” Lamb said. “So she started adopting them out — that’s how it all started.”
About a year after it started, Lamb got involved due to her love of animals.
“I said to (my husband) Jim, ‘One day these kids are going to be grown up and gone — I need a life outside of the kids,’” she recalled. “So I got involved in this.
“And I’ve been going strong since then.”
Over the years, Lamb has received a number of awards in part due to her work with Animal Adoptions — including the City of Hamilton’s Woman of the Year, the Town of Flamborough Award, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, and being named a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
Lamb said she had two goals before relinquishing the reins — to find a new, larger and improved location and for the charity to be in a good financial situation. With the charity moving in to its new home on Centre Road this summer, that has been achieved.
“Things are excellent,” she said.
