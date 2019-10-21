LIVE NOW: Coverage of the Flamborough-Glanbrook race

Follow our live federal election coverage of the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.
Journalists Mac Christie, Julia Lovett-Squires and Catherine O'Hara will be providing live updates throughout the evening, starting at about 7 p.m. We'll also share results as they start trickling in after the polls close at 9:30 p.m.
Follow our live federal election coverage of the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.
Journalists Mac Christie, Julia Lovett-Squires and Catherine O'Hara will be providing live updates throughout the evening, starting at about 7 p.m. We'll also share results as they start trickling in after the polls close at 9:30 p.m.
Follow our live federal election coverage of the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.
Journalists Mac Christie, Julia Lovett-Squires and Catherine O'Hara will be providing live updates throughout the evening, starting at about 7 p.m. We'll also share results as they start trickling in after the polls close at 9:30 p.m.