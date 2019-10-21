Polls close in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA — The polls have closed in Atlantic Canada, signalling the start of what promises to be a long night to determine whether Justin Trudeau's Liberals will get a second mandate to govern Canada.

Early results had the Liberals leading in 24 of the region's 32 ridings, the Conservatives in six and the NDP in one. However, many of the ridings had only a handful of polls reporting and some of the races were extremely tight.

In 2015, the Liberals swept every seat in Atlantic Canada, a feat they're not expected to repeat tonight. But they can't afford to sustain many losses.

Polls have suggested that the Liberals and Andrew Scheer's Conservatives finished the 40-day campaign in a dead heat, with neither in position to win a majority of seats in the House of Commons.

The Liberals were ahead in six of the seven ridings in Newfoundland and Labrador, where polls closed half an hour before they did in the rest of the region. In the seventh, St. John's East, former New Democrat MP Jack Harris was well ahead as he tries to make a comeback against Liberal Nick Whalen.

The Liberals were also leading in all four of the ridings on Prince Edward Island. In New Brunswick, the Liberals were ahead in six ridings, the Tories in three. And in Nova Scotia, the Liberals were leading in seven, to the Conservatives' three and the NDP's one.

Although polls have suggested a deadlock between the two front-runners, the Liberals appeared to have an edge over the Conservatives in Ontario and Quebec, which account for almost 60 per cent of the 338 seats up for grabs.

Still, an unexpected surge in support for the Bloc Quebecois upended the hopes of both the front-running parties for gains in Quebec.

And a bounce for the NDP after Jagmeet Singh's performance in the leaders' debates ate into Liberal support in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Green party, which had hoped for a big breakthrough in this election, appeared to stall mid-campaign but is in a battle with the NDP in B.C.