NDP hope to turn momentum into gains

BURNABY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is happy to have run a campaign that was all about people.

Singh visited his campaign office in Burnaby earlier today, where he thanked volunteers for their hard work over the 40-day campaign.

The NDP leader said he believes his campaign picked up momentum in the final weeks of the race because he and his team remained focused on the people they met every day along the trail.

Singh told reporters Sunday he has no regrets about the race because he feels he ran a campaign that was true to who he is as a person, and one that relayed a message of hope.