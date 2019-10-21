Liberals remain strong in Atlantic Canada

MONTREAL — The early results from Atlantic Canada suggest the Liberals remain strong in the region, but as results from Quebec begin trickling in, it remains to be seen whether that means Justin Trudeau will celebrate another victory.

Several high-profile Liberals, including Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the health minister, and Seamus O'Regan, minister of Indigenous services, held their seats in Atlantic Canada, where the party had won all 32 seats in the region in the 2015.

The early results from Ontario and Quebec, where the Bloc Quebecois has been on the rise, will provide crucial clues to the rest of the night will go.

Trudeau is seeking a second term as prime minister, but public-opinion polls have been suggesting he is in a tight race with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

The Liberals came to power with a strong majority government in 2015, following a campaign based on hope and optimism at a time when Canadians seemed to be looking for a change.

This time, the Liberals have had to contend with some disappointment over their decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline project, the SNC-Lavalin affair and the discovery that Trudeau has worn brown- and blackface on more than one occasion.

The Liberals framed the election as a choice between continuing the fight against climate change and facing cuts from the Conservatives, whom they accuse of running a dirty campaign.

The rising popularity of the New Democrats, the Greens and the Bloc Quebecois have also caused the Liberals to urge progressive voters to stick with them as the only way to stop the Conservatives.

Laura Vrabie, a Liberal volunteer in the Montreal ridings of Outremont and Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie — where the Grits are making a concerted push for what is considered the NDP’s safest seat in Quebec — said she felt "uncertain" but "hopeful."

"I think the Bloc could potentially rise up there tonight," Vrabie said.