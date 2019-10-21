Toronto and its surrounding regions once again played a key role in delivering the Liberals an electoral victory Monday night.

The so-called 905 area ringing the city is home to several ridings that were considered up for grabs — and a key path to forming government — but in the end, only two seats in the region were set to change hands from the 2015 election, when the Liberals nearly swept the Greater Toronto Area.

Conservative former cabinet minister Lisa Raitt was defeated in Milton to Adam van Koeverden, a former Olympian, for the Liberals. In Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, Leona Alleslev won for the Conservatives in the same seat she captured for the Liberals in 2015, before she crossed the floor.

The Liberals were also set to sweep the city of Toronto, holding off challenges from the NDP, who had hoped to regain four ridings they lost in 2015.

Ontario, which holds nearly a third of Parliament's 338 seats, proved irresistible to the leaders of the three major parties, who visited the province far more than any other. It's no wonder, said Andrea Perrella, an associate political science professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

"There's a lot of seats there — it can make or break a government," he said. "The suburban areas are a bit of a wild card."

The province's premier was a central focus for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's re-election campaign, as he constantly name-dropped Doug Ford, invoking the spectre of "doubling down" on Conservative governments and cuts.

He attempted to tie Ford to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer like an anchor to sink Tory prospects in the province.

Scheer and Ford themselves took massive pains to avoid helping voters make that connection. Scheer nearly managed to make it through the campaign without even saying Ford's name, and the Tories dispatched Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to stump for Conservative votes in Ontario, including on Ford's own turf. Ford kept an extremely low profile, making few public appearances and avoiding questions from reporters except on two occasions in northern Ontario.

Ford's Progressive Conservatives won a majority government last summer on the strength of a campaign replete with populist promises but also an electorate eager for change following 15 years of Liberal governments.