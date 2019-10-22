Liberals win heavily immigrant Brampton East

"The biggest issues were the Doug Ford cuts to health and education," Sidhu said. "That kept coming up over and over again."

High school student Harsimran Singh said she was "unfortunately" not old enough to vote but that didn't stop her volunteering for the New Democrat candidate, Saranjit Singh, who was neck-and-neck with Tory Ramona Singh for second place in Brampton East.

Singh said she liked what she heard from New Democrats on housing affordability and cheaper cellphone plans. But she didn't like what she heard at some doorsteps.

"I went out door-knocking and a bunch of people told me, 'Oh, Jagmeet couldn't be the prime minister because he has a turban on. That's not what Canadians are supposed to look like'," Singh said. "I'm like, 'A Canadian looks like anything, right? There's no definition of what a Canadian has to look like'."

Ultimately, Nijjar said, people in Brampton — no matter where they came from — want to be able to get to work from what has become a fast-growing bedroom community. There, too the Liberals impressed, he said.

"We want to make sure that the transportation facilities are available to Brampton to be able to connect to the 416 (area)," Nijjar said. "I'm happy that Mr. Trudeau came by and gave the blessing to the Ontario Line."

The so-called Ontario Line is a proposed subway line that would run for nearly 16 kilometres from Ontario Place in west Toronto to the Ontario Science Centre in the east.

Nijjar also said it was no surprise — given the policies of Ford's Progressive Conservatives — that the Tory candidate in the riding was an also-ran.

"Brampton doesn't seem to work well with them," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 21, 2019

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press