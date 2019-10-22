Hamilton sticks to the status quo: NDP’s Matt Green a new face but seat count stays the same

A fresh face and a dramatic near-upset dominated Hamilton's federal vote Monday in a nail-biting national election that ended in a Liberal minority government.
Liberal lawyer Jennifer Stebbing nearly pulled off a shocking upset in Flamborough-Glanbrook, trading leads until the wee hours of Tuesday with veteran Conservative David Sweet. The four-time Tory MP was ahead by a few hundred votes with just a handful of polls yet to report this morning.
In the end, the city's electoral map won't change. Hamilton's five ridings will again send two Liberals, two New Democrats and a Conservative to Ottawa.
That means the only new face will be former city councillor Matthew Green, who successfully held Hamilton Centre for the NDP after the retirement of popular longtime MP David Christopherson.
"We know that the corporate elite have had their way for far too long and that there is going to be working class uprising in this country," Green told jubilant supporters at the steelworker's hall on Barton Street East.
The savvy social media user and community organizer was effective in criticizing the Liberals' record on key local issues like pension protection, housing and the environment. He easily outpaced Liberal runner-up Jasper Kujavsky on the lower city riding with more than 46 percent of the vote.
Green, who became the city's first Black city councillor in 2014 and served until 2018, will follow in the footsteps of the late Lincoln Alexander — Canada's first Black MP and a Hamilton West representative from 1968 until 1980.
He will tag-team with Hamilton Mountain incumbent Scott Duvall as a NDP duo aiming to influence a newly shrunken Liberal minority government that must rely on other political parties to govern.
"Together, I'm sure we'll be a strong voice for Hamilton," said Duvall at his victory party.
He admitted he was disappointed the NDP did not add more orange seats across the country, but expressed hope the party was in a better position to hold the shrunken Liberal government to account.
Filomena Tassi was easily re-elected for the Liberals in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas while fellow Liberal Bob Bratina narrowly beat out a stubborn challenge from NDP labour lawyer Nick Milanovic in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.
The tough-talking Milanovic unsuccessfully sought to retake the riding for the New Democrats — which prior to 2015 held the east city riding for nine years under popular Wayne Marston — in part by arguing the Liberals "haven't been there" for workers.
That argument echoed high-profile allegations from a group of steelworkers who accused the Liberal incumbent of booting them from his office after a profane tirade.
Bratina denied the accusation and labelled the group a minority among steelworkers. He argued no matter what the result, he was "happy with his commitment to 'public service.'"
Hamilton Mountain also hosted a rare three-way fight between NDP incumbent and former city councillor Scott Duvall, Liberal lawyer Bruno Uggenti and star Tory candidate Peter Dyakowski, a popular former Hamilton Tiger-Cat football player.
Former steel union president Duvall prevailed in the end Monday with close to 37 per cent of the vote with a majority of polls reporting.
McMaster University political scientist Henry Jacek said campaign polls suggested voters might see the "tightest campaign battle" since the Liberals toppled the Conservatives by two seats in 1972.
In the end, it wasn't anywhere near that close — but the Liberals still lost ground compared to the heady days of 2015.
"Four years ago, (Liberal) Justin Trudeau had that wave going for him — but he does not have that now," said Jacek ahead of the results Monday.
The perception of close or open races spurred five visits to Hamilton from Liberal leader Trudeau — including a Labour Day parade visit that was co-opted by protesting labour leaders. The NDP's Singh and Tory leader Andrew Scheer also made a point of visiting the Hammer.
Other notable moments in the local campaign included a demonstration at Mohawk College to protest a fundraiser with People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.
Hamilton police also surprised the local Conservative party by announcing charges against a former Hamilton Centre riding association president days before the vote.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
A fresh face and a dramatic near-upset dominated Hamilton's federal vote Monday in a nail-biting national election that ended in a Liberal minority government.
Liberal lawyer Jennifer Stebbing nearly pulled off a shocking upset in Flamborough-Glanbrook, trading leads until the wee hours of Tuesday with veteran Conservative David Sweet. The four-time Tory MP was ahead by a few hundred votes with just a handful of polls yet to report this morning.
In the end, the city's electoral map won't change. Hamilton's five ridings will again send two Liberals, two New Democrats and a Conservative to Ottawa.
That means the only new face will be former city councillor Matthew Green, who successfully held Hamilton Centre for the NDP after the retirement of popular longtime MP David Christopherson.
"We know that the corporate elite have had their way for far too long and that there is going to be working class uprising in this country," Green told jubilant supporters at the steelworker's hall on Barton Street East.
The savvy social media user and community organizer was effective in criticizing the Liberals' record on key local issues like pension protection, housing and the environment. He easily outpaced Liberal runner-up Jasper Kujavsky on the lower city riding with more than 46 percent of the vote.
Green, who became the city's first Black city councillor in 2014 and served until 2018, will follow in the footsteps of the late Lincoln Alexander — Canada's first Black MP and a Hamilton West representative from 1968 until 1980.
He will tag-team with Hamilton Mountain incumbent Scott Duvall as a NDP duo aiming to influence a newly shrunken Liberal minority government that must rely on other political parties to govern.
"Together, I'm sure we'll be a strong voice for Hamilton," said Duvall at his victory party.
He admitted he was disappointed the NDP did not add more orange seats across the country, but expressed hope the party was in a better position to hold the shrunken Liberal government to account.
Filomena Tassi was easily re-elected for the Liberals in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas while fellow Liberal Bob Bratina narrowly beat out a stubborn challenge from NDP labour lawyer Nick Milanovic in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.
The tough-talking Milanovic unsuccessfully sought to retake the riding for the New Democrats — which prior to 2015 held the east city riding for nine years under popular Wayne Marston — in part by arguing the Liberals "haven't been there" for workers.
That argument echoed high-profile allegations from a group of steelworkers who accused the Liberal incumbent of booting them from his office after a profane tirade.
Bratina denied the accusation and labelled the group a minority among steelworkers. He argued no matter what the result, he was "happy with his commitment to 'public service.'"
Hamilton Mountain also hosted a rare three-way fight between NDP incumbent and former city councillor Scott Duvall, Liberal lawyer Bruno Uggenti and star Tory candidate Peter Dyakowski, a popular former Hamilton Tiger-Cat football player.
Former steel union president Duvall prevailed in the end Monday with close to 37 per cent of the vote with a majority of polls reporting.
McMaster University political scientist Henry Jacek said campaign polls suggested voters might see the "tightest campaign battle" since the Liberals toppled the Conservatives by two seats in 1972.
In the end, it wasn't anywhere near that close — but the Liberals still lost ground compared to the heady days of 2015.
"Four years ago, (Liberal) Justin Trudeau had that wave going for him — but he does not have that now," said Jacek ahead of the results Monday.
The perception of close or open races spurred five visits to Hamilton from Liberal leader Trudeau — including a Labour Day parade visit that was co-opted by protesting labour leaders. The NDP's Singh and Tory leader Andrew Scheer also made a point of visiting the Hammer.
Other notable moments in the local campaign included a demonstration at Mohawk College to protest a fundraiser with People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.
Hamilton police also surprised the local Conservative party by announcing charges against a former Hamilton Centre riding association president days before the vote.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
A fresh face and a dramatic near-upset dominated Hamilton's federal vote Monday in a nail-biting national election that ended in a Liberal minority government.
Liberal lawyer Jennifer Stebbing nearly pulled off a shocking upset in Flamborough-Glanbrook, trading leads until the wee hours of Tuesday with veteran Conservative David Sweet. The four-time Tory MP was ahead by a few hundred votes with just a handful of polls yet to report this morning.
In the end, the city's electoral map won't change. Hamilton's five ridings will again send two Liberals, two New Democrats and a Conservative to Ottawa.
That means the only new face will be former city councillor Matthew Green, who successfully held Hamilton Centre for the NDP after the retirement of popular longtime MP David Christopherson.
"We know that the corporate elite have had their way for far too long and that there is going to be working class uprising in this country," Green told jubilant supporters at the steelworker's hall on Barton Street East.
The savvy social media user and community organizer was effective in criticizing the Liberals' record on key local issues like pension protection, housing and the environment. He easily outpaced Liberal runner-up Jasper Kujavsky on the lower city riding with more than 46 percent of the vote.
Green, who became the city's first Black city councillor in 2014 and served until 2018, will follow in the footsteps of the late Lincoln Alexander — Canada's first Black MP and a Hamilton West representative from 1968 until 1980.
He will tag-team with Hamilton Mountain incumbent Scott Duvall as a NDP duo aiming to influence a newly shrunken Liberal minority government that must rely on other political parties to govern.
"Together, I'm sure we'll be a strong voice for Hamilton," said Duvall at his victory party.
He admitted he was disappointed the NDP did not add more orange seats across the country, but expressed hope the party was in a better position to hold the shrunken Liberal government to account.
Filomena Tassi was easily re-elected for the Liberals in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas while fellow Liberal Bob Bratina narrowly beat out a stubborn challenge from NDP labour lawyer Nick Milanovic in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.
The tough-talking Milanovic unsuccessfully sought to retake the riding for the New Democrats — which prior to 2015 held the east city riding for nine years under popular Wayne Marston — in part by arguing the Liberals "haven't been there" for workers.
That argument echoed high-profile allegations from a group of steelworkers who accused the Liberal incumbent of booting them from his office after a profane tirade.
Bratina denied the accusation and labelled the group a minority among steelworkers. He argued no matter what the result, he was "happy with his commitment to 'public service.'"
Hamilton Mountain also hosted a rare three-way fight between NDP incumbent and former city councillor Scott Duvall, Liberal lawyer Bruno Uggenti and star Tory candidate Peter Dyakowski, a popular former Hamilton Tiger-Cat football player.
Former steel union president Duvall prevailed in the end Monday with close to 37 per cent of the vote with a majority of polls reporting.
McMaster University political scientist Henry Jacek said campaign polls suggested voters might see the "tightest campaign battle" since the Liberals toppled the Conservatives by two seats in 1972.
In the end, it wasn't anywhere near that close — but the Liberals still lost ground compared to the heady days of 2015.
"Four years ago, (Liberal) Justin Trudeau had that wave going for him — but he does not have that now," said Jacek ahead of the results Monday.
The perception of close or open races spurred five visits to Hamilton from Liberal leader Trudeau — including a Labour Day parade visit that was co-opted by protesting labour leaders. The NDP's Singh and Tory leader Andrew Scheer also made a point of visiting the Hammer.
Other notable moments in the local campaign included a demonstration at Mohawk College to protest a fundraiser with People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.
Hamilton police also surprised the local Conservative party by announcing charges against a former Hamilton Centre riding association president days before the vote.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec