'It was a nail biter': Conservative incumbent hangs on to Flamborough-Glanbrook seat in tight race

Conservative incumbent David Sweet hung on to the Flamborough-Glanbrook seat after a tight race against Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing Oct. 21.

With 220 of the 223 polls reporting, Sweet clinched the victory with 23,636 votes — or 38.6 per cent. Stebbing earned 23,014 votes, according to preliminary results.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you. I’ve said it a thousand times and I never get tired of saying it,” said Sweet to a group of supporters gathered at Flamborough Hills Golf and Country Club.

He returns to Parliament Hill under a minority Liberal government.

“We’re going to continue to remind Canadians that an ethical government is what they need,” said Sweet of his mandate.

Confusion about the final eight polls delayed Stebbing’s concession and led to her sending home her supporters without giving a speech, but she told the Review her team ran a fantastic campaign.

“We ran a fantastic campaign this time and it shows — we got even closer than last time in a more difficult election,” she said. “I think we surprised everyone, including ourselves.

“Of course, it’s not the result that we wanted, but I think that we can be very proud of the work we did.”

Stebbing said losing to Sweet for a second time — in this case by approximately 600 votes, hurts.

“But the voters spoke,” she said. “They get what they get.”