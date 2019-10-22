Are changing demographics shifting the vote in Flamborough-Glanbrook?

“I think he will do a wonderful job, as he always has,” said the riding’s MPP. “I’m not reading too much into (election results).”

Skelly said her relationships with her Liberal counterparts and Sweet would continue to be collaborative.

“We’ve all played nicely in the sandbox, and we will continue to. Just because you come from a different party doesn’t mean you don’t all have the same objective,” she said.

“I believe David, myself, Filomena (Tassi) and Bob (Bratina) all want the best for this city, and we will work together to ensure that the people of Flamborough-Glanbrook (get) the best representation in Ottawa and at Queen’s Park.”

Partridge said she is optimistic about a Liberal minority government — potentially supported by the NDP — for the City of Hamilton and the Flamborough area. From a priority standpoint, Partridge said she would like to see additional connections for GO Transit to Hamilton — perhaps in a provincial-federal partnership — as well as more investment in affordable housing.

“Certainly, we need affordable housing in Waterdown and the city in general,” she said. “I’m hopeful that, with the NDP and Liberals working together, we’ll see more investment in affordable housing.”

Although Sweet is the only Conservative MP elected in Hamilton, Partridge said he has done an excellent job for Flamborough and Hamilton over the past 13 years in office, adding he is very easy to work with.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much of a difference,” she said. “He was the only elected Conservative in the city before the election, and he still is now.”

She congratulated Sweet on a hard-fought win, adding that Stebbing is a stellar candidate who ran an admirable campaign.

Meanwhile, Waterdown history teacher and author Nathan Tidridge said that although more than 7,000 additional voters cast their ballot in this election compared with 2015, Sweet’s support remained relatively the same, gaining only 216 votes. By comparison, Stebbing gained more than 2,000 votes.

He added that both the NDP’s Allison Cillis and Green candidate Janet Errygers gained about 2,000 votes over their parties’ respective candidates in 2015.

“I think it really reflected the mood of the country,” said Tidridge, adding he found it very interesting that the Liberals did not win the popular vote but still retained power.

From an issues standpoint, Tidridge said the results show that the Conservative Party of Canada needs to develop its environmental platform.

“I think this is going to be the last election where there is any reason for a major political party not to have a major environmental plank in their platform,” he said. Tidridge said in Flamborough-Glanbrook the results show the majority of new voters in the riding went to the NDP, Greens and Liberals. “That’s because of the environment, I think,” he said.

Tidridge, who was also interested in Indigenous rights, said he thinks the fact that Jody Wilson-Raybould was re-elected is a clear message to the Liberals that they need to “walk the walk” of reconciliation.

“I hope that it wakes the Liberals up to the commitments they had made,” he said. “I think it’s a completely different situation than the ‘sunny ways’ of 2015 — I think those days are long gone.”

Tidridge said Sweet’s victory speaks to his hard work.

“He’s a hard worker, and he represents the riding well,” Tidridge said. “That comes across when you talk to people across the riding.

“I think that’s why he won, but it is notable that the margin of victory was less.”

However, Flamborough Food Bank managing director Jim Leamen said he sees the tight race as a byproduct of the federal campaign.

“I don’t think any one party’s message truly resonated with the voter,” he said. “I think you see some of that hesitation between the (Liberals and Conservatives).”

He said both Sweet and Stebbing are excellent candidates and ran excellent campaigns.

Despite Flamborough-Glanbrook being represented by a Conservative in a Liberal minority government, Leamen said, he thinks Sweet has proven in the past he will work for what is best for the riding, regardless of who the government is.

“I think he’s done a really great job of that,” he said.

Leamen said that, as a voter, he hopes the parties are able to work together for the good of the country — and that we’re not back to the polls in 18 months.

From an issues standpoint, he hopes the parties acknowledge that work needs to be done on poverty issues — including housing and addiction.

“I think that everybody agrees that it’s time for all of us — including political parties — to get serious about the environment.”

Leamen, who worked a poll in Waterdown, said he was pleased to see a number of young voters out to cast their ballot.

“I saw at least a dozen young people voting for the first time, and they were so excited to vote,” he said. “It was really nice to see that.”

Richard Brown, a veteran who lives in northern Flamborough, said he thinks voters in the riding who may have been leaning NDP likely voted Liberal, which contributed to the tight race.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said the party could support a potential Liberal minority government in specific policy areas.

“The NDP said they would support the Liberals, so vote Liberal,” said Brown.

From a veterans affairs standpoint, Brown said he thinks the minority situation will mean Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is held accountable.

“Now there’s no excuse,” he said. “I think veterans are going to finally get some answers we are rightly due and get the treatment (we deserve) — not just the easy handouts.”

– With files from Julia Lovett-Squires