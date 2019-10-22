'Human error' blamed in delayed results

OTTAWA — Elections Canada is blaming "human error" for having left federal candidates in one southern Ontario riding waiting the better part of a day to find out who garnered the most votes in Monday's election.

Preliminary results from Monday night's vote showed Liberal candidate Tim Louis leading Conservative incumbent Harold Albrecht by fewer than 300 votes with all but five polls having reported in.

Yet by Tuesday morning, those five polls still hadn't been reported, leaving the race in limbo.

Elections Canada says a document that is supposed to be kept by the polls' returning officer, breaking down the number of votes each candidate received and the number of rejected ballots, was accidentally sealed inside the ballot boxes.