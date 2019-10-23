Hamilton voter turnout stays constant around 66 per cent, matching national average

Hamilton's voter turnout matched the national average Monday at around 66 per cent.

That's a dip nationally from 68 per cent in 2015 — celebrated then as the best turnout since 1993, when Jean Chrétien's Liberals nearly obliterated Kim Campbell's Progressive Conservatives.

Locally, the turnout barely nudged down from four years ago, when not quite 67 per cent of voters cast a ballot.

(The local turnout looks better if, like Elections Canada, you package Burlington alongside the five local ridings under the heading "Hamilton.")

The top and worst ridings for voter participation in Hamilton also stayed consistent.

In Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, 73 per cent of eligible voters came out to easily re-elect Liberal Filomena Tassi. HWAD also topped local ridings in 2015 at 74 per cent.

Hamilton Centre voter turnout slipped to 59 per cent this year despite an open race won for the NDP by former city councillor Matthew Green. Turnout hovered around 60 per cent four years ago, too.

Honorary mention goes to Flamborough-Glanbrook, which saw 70 per cent in the 2019 election night battle between eventual Tory winner David Sweet and Liberal challenger Jennifer Stebbing — who came within around 650 votes of an upset.