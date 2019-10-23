Hamilton’s hospitals overflowing heading into flu season

The delay has been frustrating for some Hamilton family physicians who haven't been able to book their usual flu shot clinics yet because they don't know when they'll get vaccine.

"We do not have any flu shots in our office and no certain date," said Dr. Scott Wooder, whose practice is in Stoney Creek. "We can't plan anything. The biggest concern is for our high-risk patients. We are telling them to get vaccinated wherever they can but it will make it hard for us to track who has and who has not had a vaccine."

Hamilton's public health services does have a limited supply of flu shots that it's distributing to long-term care facilities, hospitals and doctors. They are meant for seniors, those with compromised immune systems and other high-risk Hamilton residents.

"We are not at this point concerned with what we are expecting to get or we are currently being allocated," said Julie Prieto, manager of the vaccine program.

Hospitals are also in a waiting game to see if they will get extra funding from the province to help cope with flu season like they did last year.

"Should be enhancing capacity NOW!" Smith tweeted Oct. 5.

Rutledge said the money made a big difference to the emergency department at St. Joseph's last flu season.

"It's not clear if that will be available or not," he said. "Certainly it was helpful last year."

In June, when overcrowding should normally be easing off, HHS had an average occupancy rate of 107 per cent — meaning it had more patients than beds funded by the Ministry of Health. Known as hallway medicine, hospitals are forced to open up beds on their own tab, sometimes in unconventional spaces like sun rooms, hallways and family rooms.

The problem is now so severe that HHS hasn't been below 100 per cent occupancy since August 2016.

It's tough for Hamilton hospitals to afford the extra beds at a time when they're also cost-cutting $42 million by March 31.

St. Joseph's hasn't had more beds than patients since October 2018. In June, its occupancy was 104 per cent.

"We're over 100 per cent occupancy so that always is a challenge," said Donna Johnson, director of emergency services at St. Joseph's. "If we have a higher admission rate, of course we do worry. We have some additional strategies we have in place to how we manage."

There was some worry that influenza would come early this year as it did in Australia; early in Canada would be August or September. But flu season hasn't arrived yet.

"At this point, I don't think we have any indicators or suspicions that the upcoming flu season is going to be out of the ordinary in either direction," said Dr. Bart Harvey, an associate medical officer of health in Hamilton. "But we'll continue monitoring."

The best defence is to get vaccinated when the shot becomes available, even for those who are lower risk of suffering the most serious consequences of flu. Influenza causes roughly 3,500 deaths and 12,200 hospitalizations in Canada each year.

"The better the vaccine coverage we have, the harder we make it for the virus to be able to be spread from person to person," said Harvey.

Overcrowded hospitals

All figures for Hamilton Health Sciences for June 2019

Occupancy rates (100 per cent means all funded beds are full)

Average: 107.13 per cent

Lowest: 100.7 per cent

Highest: 111.5 per cent

Number of unfunded beds opened each day

Average: 72

Lowest: 46

Highest: 90

Number of patients waiting in the emergency department for a bed on a ward at 8 a.m. each day

Average: 35

Lowest: 19

Highest: 45

Number of patients ready to be discharged but stuck in hospital with no where else to go

Average 184

Lowest: 178

Highest: 194

Source: Hamilton Health Sciences

jfrketich@thespec.com

905-526-3349 | @Jfrketich

