Hamilton public school board part of provincial reading inquiry

Practices in place at the board include the Empower Reading intervention program, which was developed by a team at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, and Kindergarten Language and Literacy in the Classroom, which is used in kindergarten classrooms across the board.

One of the school board's priorities is to have all students reading, even if it takes some longer than others, Blair said.

"We would want to take every step that we could to help people be more fluent readers and accessing print in an easier way because ... we want people to feel that they're competent learners," she said.

With help from former University of British Columbia education researcher Linda Siegel, the commission will assess boards against benchmarks, including whether they offer mandatory early screening for reading struggles, reading intervention programs and effective student accommodations.

Other boards included in the inquiry are Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead District, London District Catholic, Ottawa-Carleton, Peel District, Simcoe-Muskoka Catholic District and Thames Valley District.

Education advocate and former board chair Judith Bishop hopes the inquiry offers a chance to look at HWDSB's reading scores. Reading results are one per cent higher than in 2014, which Bishop called "very troubling." At the same time, the gap between public school board and provincial scores is growing, she said.

"What we're looking at is a symptom," Bishop said. "There's something going on."

A report on the results of the inquiry will be released in 2020.

—With files from The Canadian Press

