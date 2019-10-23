Hamilton residents have a say on how their government works

Hamilton residents have an opportunity to tell the city what they think about their government.

Metroline Research Group., a marketing company with offices in Toronto and Kitchener, has been conducting a telephone survey on behalf of Hamilton since Sep. 9, asking residents questions about the quality of city services. The company is calling a random sample of residents in all 15 wards. The survey is being done by calling landlines and cellphones. The survey will continue until Dec. 15.

In a September news release, officials said the Our City Survey will assist the “city identify and prioritize areas for improvement in the delivery of municipal services.”

This is the second time the city has conducted such a satisfaction survey. In 2018, the city’s first attempt to gauge public opinion, called Our Citizen Survey, revealed that 66 per cent of Hamilton residents were either satisfied or very satisfied with how the city was providing fire and paramedic services, and operating libraries, parks and recreation centres. Residents were more critical of Hamilton’s roads and sidewalks, HSR and snow plowing.