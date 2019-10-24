12 sickened in salmonella outbreak

OTTAWA — Federal officials say an outbreak of salmonella illness that sickened a dozen people in Ontario and Quebec has been linked to a brand of sausage.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak appears to be ongoing, in spite of a recall of the affected sausages.

The agency says the source of the outbreak is Filicetti brand Italian Style mild, dry, cured sausage.

Ten people in Ontario and two in Quebec have become sick.