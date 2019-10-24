'Smouldering debris': Fire crews return to scene of Westover blaze

Hamilton fire crews returned to the scene of a Westover house fire after smoke was discovered coming from the stacked debris.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Milovanovic, firefighters first responded to reports of a structure fire on Westover Road around 10 a.m. Oct. 24.

Upon arrival, crews faced a fully-involved blaze at the home located north of the 6th Concession Road West and immediately initiative a defensive operation. The house, which was under construction, "had started to collapse onto itself," said Milovanovic.

Firefighters battled the blaze until about 3:30 p.m., when the property was turned over to the insurance company.

By then, "the majority of the house had collapsed into the basement area," described Milovanovic.

At its peak, as many as 20 apparatuses, including tankers to supply water, were at the rural residential property. There were no reports of injuries.

While a dollar loss has not yet been determined, the fire reportedly sparked while welding was taking place at the home.

An hour after Hamilton firefighters cleared the property, they received a call from a restoration company on site that reported smoke coming from the stacked debris.

"At this time, there is one engine and one tanker crew tending to some smouldering debris," noted Milovanovic in an email just before 6 p.m. Oct. 24. "An excavator has been provided to assist with dismantling the debris to gain access to the smouldering area."



