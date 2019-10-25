The life and death struggle in Spencer’s Creek

It's an annual rite of fall.
As the colours turn and temperatures cool, dozens of salmon make their way from Lake Ontario into local waterways such as Spencer's Creek or Grindstone Creek. It's literally a life and death struggle, fish navigating shallow waters as they swim against the current to find a place to spawn, then die.
For visitors, it's a fascinating look into the cycle of nature and our connection to it.
It's an annual rite of fall.
As the colours turn and temperatures cool, dozens of salmon make their way from Lake Ontario into local waterways such as Spencer's Creek or Grindstone Creek. It's literally a life and death struggle, fish navigating shallow waters as they swim against the current to find a place to spawn, then die.
For visitors, it's a fascinating look into the cycle of nature and our connection to it.
It's an annual rite of fall.
As the colours turn and temperatures cool, dozens of salmon make their way from Lake Ontario into local waterways such as Spencer's Creek or Grindstone Creek. It's literally a life and death struggle, fish navigating shallow waters as they swim against the current to find a place to spawn, then die.
For visitors, it's a fascinating look into the cycle of nature and our connection to it.