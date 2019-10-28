Dundas-Greensville natural areas pressured by fall increase in visitors

A record-setting influx of tourists visiting local natural areas the last few weeks has sparked further efforts from various local authorities to deal with the impacts, including a temporary road closure that appeared to reduce parking issues.

During the three-day Thanksgiving long weekend alone, from Oct. 12 to 14, more than 400 parking tickets carrying fines of up to $250 were issued by three municipal law enforcement officers in a Greensville special enforcement area. That compares to just 19 infractions issued in the same special enforcement zone during the three-day Easter long weekend, April 19 to 21.

Another 60 infractions were issued in the special enforcement area during the weekend of Oct. 19 and 20, and nine infractions were issued Oct. 26 to 27.

Lisa Burnside, chief administrative officer of the Hamilton Conservation Authority, said there has been “a greater seasonal increase in fall visitation this year … in all areas with escarpment or other natural features and look outs to view the changing colours” including popular Spencer Gorge locations like the Dundas Peak, Webster’s Falls and Tew’s Falls.

“This is provincewide and not unique to Hamilton Conservation Authority areas,” Burnside said. “There is a growing population in Ontario, particularly in the (Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area) and many more people are looking for outdoor experiences.”

She noted the Dundas Peak receives a lot of “social media uptake” from people posting selfies, videos and blog posts.

That creates a number of safety concerns, and the conservation authority tries to advise visitors to remain on trails, stay behind all fences and barriers, and remain at all times at least a full body length back from any escarpment edges.

Burnside said the conservation authority wants visitors and local residents to enjoy the area’s beauty — but in a safe way, and points out that it's not just up to the conservation authority.

“It is also the visitors’ responsibility to keep their own safety in mind when in these natural escarpment areas with steep drops,” she said. “We are currently evaluating where additional fencing, signage and other initiatives may be needed while also allowing this unique site to remain accessible to the public.”

She noted use of drones is not permitted without special permission and that the conservation authority is aware of some cases of unsanctioned drone use. Burnside said staff will advise visitors they see with drones that the equipment is not permitted.