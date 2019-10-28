A 'status quo' election that could be transformative for Hamilton

“I think we’re going to see a lot more money come from the federal government because the Liberals are going to lean on the NDP for support and the two NDP members (Scott Duvall, Hamilton Mountain, and Matthew Green, Hamilton Centre) here are going to be working with the Liberal members to make sure as much money comes to our city as possible,” said Jacek.

To be sure local Liberals were encouraged by the strong showing of Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing in Flamborough-Glanbrook. The close second-place finish — she lost by only 1,652 votes — points to a changing demographic in the outlying areas of Hamilton, once thought to be a Conservative party stronghold.

Conservative MP David Sweet, who won reelection for Flamborough-Glanbrook, talked a lot during debates about fixing the gridlock problems that frustrated commuters along Highway 403 and along the Mountain and investing in infrastructure. It is not a surprise considering his riding is undergoing a significant demographic change with Binbrook, Mount Hope and Waterdown becoming more urban.

In one of the more closely watched ridings, Liberal incumbent Bob Bratina beat back a strong challenger in NDP candidate Nick Milanovic in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek. Milanovic was attempting to return the riding to the NDP. Of all of Hamilton’s ridings, Bratina took the brunt of what became a negative campaign with steelworkers actively trying to unseat the blunt-speaking former mayor.

Bratina had to fight off the perception, which he denies, that he swore and kicked out five steelworkers from his Ottawa office, on top of the argument that the Liberals failed to address their pension issue.

It’s the type of negative campaigning that is seeping into the Canadian political culture. The election didn’t have a central theme. Instead, there were tinges of racism, Trudeau’s black and brownface photos and video and the anti-immigrant politics of People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, that culminated in the violent confrontation at Mohawk College, and the unspoken racism against NDP leader Singh.

“My fear is American-style politics is infecting Canadian politics,” said Bratina.

In an election that was so polarizing, said Bratina, when “people are attacking people on a personal basis, they all feel it in their own hearts. The people around me regret that.”

Ivan Luksic, a former federal Liberal candidate for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, said he saw support for the NDP drop after the Cable 14 debate. During the debate, Milanovic, a labour lawyer, went after Bratina over the Ottawa office incident, hammering Bratina over his inability to seek a solution.

“It was over the top,” said Luksic. “Voters don’t like that cross examination. Nick was too aggressive.”

Beyond the negative aspect of the campaign, Jacek sees the re-election of Filomena Tassi, a cabinet minister in Trudeau’s government, in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas as a return to the days of John Munro, when he used his influence to redirect funds to build major projects to the city. First elected in 1962 for Hamilton East, he resigned in 1984 following his defeat for the Liberal leadership against John Turner.

Jacek said Tassi’s mother, Irene, who died at age 90 on Oct. 11, was executive assistant to Munro and Tassi learned all about how to use the levers of government to benefit the community.

“We returned our one cabinet minister in the city,” said Jacek. “So she’s going to be more powerful and more important than ever before because there are other cabinet ministers who lost.”

The NDP did beat the drum hard during the campaign to implement head-to-toe health care, especially pharmacare, a program that would benefit seniors, a group that regularly shows up to the polls.

“It would be too expensive to jump in all at once, but they may step in and say, 'well for people over 65 we have pharmacare across the country,'” said Jacek.

The compromise could allow Trudeau and the Liberals enough breathing room to extend its minority government to 2023 rather than what is expected to be anywhere from 18 months to 24 months until Canada holds another election. Jacek said the NDP — along with the Liberals — need to pay their bills from this election. And the Conservative party is expected to be focused on whether or not to replace leader Andrew Scheer after his underwhelming performance in the election.

“The quickest path for Justin Trudeau is to get his majority back is to work with the NDP, pass out stuff people like,” said Jacek. “They have a nice quiet four years and then call an election, and everybody says that Justin did a great job.”

— With files from Mark Newman