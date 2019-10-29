5 ways to volunteer in Hamilton

1) Children's Aid Society of Hamilton needs your help to support families in Hamilton during the December holiday season through a holiday sponsorship or Toy Room donation. Email: sponsorships@hamiltoncas.com or call 905-522-1121

2) VON Hamilton is looking for volunteers to deliver hot and frozen meals weekdays over the lunch hour. Two hours per week. Meals go out from three locations — downtown, Stoney Creek and the Mountain. Drivers and servers are required. Call 905-529-0700 ext. 2251 or email voncsshamilton@von.ca

3) Neighbour2Neighbour Christmas Program. Help out with emergency food services (food bank and warehouse) and the Toy Store. Visit www.n2ncentre.com/volunteer/ or 905-574-1334 ext. 203

4) YWCA Hamilton is seeking volunteers for its Good Beginnings program. Good Beginnings provides free in-home support for new mothers who are feeling overwhelmed or who are at risk of postpartum depression. Email: LFigueredo@ywcahamilton.org or call 905-522-9922