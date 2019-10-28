Data entry error causes 1,000 vote discrepancy in Flamborough-Glanbrook

A data entry error caused a 1,000 vote discrepancy in the final vote tally in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding on Oct. 21.

While on election night the vote tally had Sweet with a total of 24,352 votes to Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing’s 23,702, the numbers were corrected to 24,527 for Sweet to 22,875 for Stebbing.

Meanwhile, NDP candidate Allison Cillis saw her vote total jump from 10,152 to 10,322, Green candidate Janet Errygers’ total increased from 3,756 to 3,833 and People’s Party of Canada candidate David Tilden’s total increased from 975 to 982.

According to Elections Canada returning officer, Al Croxall, the error — which increased the margin of victory for Sweet from 650 to 1,652 — was caught on Wednesday morning.

“There was a data entry error that we were able to correct during the validation of the vote on Wednesday morning,” he said. “I’ve talked to (Jennifer) Stebbing and explained what happened and she seemed to understand.”

In a statement, Sweet said he is pleased to see the wider margin of victory.

“I'm pleased to see a wider margin, which is more consistent with what I heard at the 25,000 doors I visited during the campaign,” said Sweet, who will serve his fifth term representing Flamborough. “Regardless of whether winning by 1,652 votes or 16,000 it's an honour to serve and it only emboldens my drive to speak out for the people of Flamborough-Glanbrook in Parliament and in advocating on their behalf with all levels of government."

Despite the error, Sweet thanked the local returning office for its hard work throughout the election.

“They administer almost 200 polls, 10 advance poll locations and more,” he said. “This was an error of one keystroke in a hectic election night, it's entirely understandable.

“I'm glad this was discovered in the process of the validated outcome."