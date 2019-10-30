What’s going on here? Dundas and Hamilton streets in Flamborough

New developments slated for three corners of the Dundas Street and Hamilton Street intersection would reshape the area.

Developments are slated for the northwest, northeast and southwest corners of the intersection of Hamilton Street and Dundas Street.

The development at the northwest corner, 5 Hamilton St., is for a six-storey mixed use building with 74 residential units. It received conditional approval April 11, 2019.

According to planning documents, the plan would see 126 square metres of ground floor commercial space in the building, as well as 49 surface parking spaces and 70 underground spaces. The site, formerly Shopper’s Drug Mart, is currently home to the Idea Room and a soon-to-open sales centre for the condo development.

Meanwhile, the proposed development across the street at 272 Dundas St., is for a three-storey, mixed-used building with 257 square metres of ground floor commercial and eight residential units.

The property, currently home to two older buildings, was previously the subject of an Ontario Municipal Board appeal brought by the tenants of the condominium development next to the property.

However, municipal board documents show that the hearing was adjourned after both parties came to a settlement dealing with restrictions on above-ground parking, placement of fencing and plantings and placement of waste receptacles. Planning documents had indicated the location would be home to 17 parking spaces.

According to the planning department, the development review team met on July 3, 2019, but not conditional approval has been granted as it requires variances to proceed.

Finally, the derelict gas station at 18 Hamilton St., is slated to be a three-storey, mixed-use commercial building.