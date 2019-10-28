Hamilton public school board trustees unanimous in support of bullying review

Shari-Ann Selvey wiped away tears at the beginning of a Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board meeting Monday evening.
Selvey, mother of Devan Bracci-Selvey, the 14-year-old stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, was among 60 community members attending the meeting during which trustees voted unanimously on forming an independent review panel looking at bullying in schools.
The panel, led by three yet-to-be-named community members, will seek input and provide recommendations from the school community, staff and public about bullying. The review will be fourfold in scope, looking at bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding.
Speaking before the meeting, Selvey, who witnessed her son's stabbing, she said she wasn't informed of the meeting by the board, but by Keven Ellis, the head of a local child rights organization.
The only communication she's had with the board was a condolence card, which she said she ripped up.
At the meeting, board chair Alex Johnstone directly addressed Devan's killing, which she called a "senseless act of violence." She said the board's thoughts are with the Bracci-Selvey family.
Selvey held her hand to her face and cried into a tissue.
Selvey has previously said her son was relentlessly bullied, that she'd reported it to the school and that "everyone" failed him.
It remains unclear if bullying played a role in Devan's death. Police have said they are considering bullying as they complete their investigation.
Police have charged a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old have with first-degree murder in connection with his death.
At the meeting, Johnstone said the board needed to do better to address bullying.
"We know that we need to do more to protect our students and to support them," she said. "We know that we need our community to work with us to combat bullying and its horrific ramifications."
The panel is separate from an investigation into the stabbing incident at Sir Winston Churchill, which a third party will oversee once the criminal investigation is completed by police.
Director of education Manny Figueiredo said the board has not yet determined who the third party will be.
The panel will share its recommendations with the board no later than May 31, 2020, though that date may change if the panel requests an extension.
Johnstone said the board will "absolutely" commit to implementing all recommendations the panel produces.
Figueiredo said the final report "should" be public. It will cost between $100,000 and $150,000, he estimated.
"It really doesn't matter what this costs. It's just too darn important not to do it," said trustee Ray Mulholland, whose ward contains Sir Winston Churchill.
The gallery broke out in applause.
Keven Ellis, who sat next to Selvey throughout the meeting, spoke with reporters after and said she'd been "terrified" to come, but she wanted answers about what can be done to prevent another tragedy like her son's death.
She left the meeting upset.
"She feels as if nothing is going to happen," he said.
The Catholic board, meanwhile, is also having discussions around bullying.
"I know for sure at principals' meetings recently, there was comment to review discussion around our safe schools policies and bullying," said Pat Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Monday. "We haven't moved towards a formal third party … that the public board is doing. But clearly there has been heightened awareness and conversations happening."
katrinaclarke@thespec.com
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
Shari-Ann Selvey wiped away tears at the beginning of a Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board meeting Monday evening.
Selvey, mother of Devan Bracci-Selvey, the 14-year-old stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, was among 60 community members attending the meeting during which trustees voted unanimously on forming an independent review panel looking at bullying in schools.
The panel, led by three yet-to-be-named community members, will seek input and provide recommendations from the school community, staff and public about bullying. The review will be fourfold in scope, looking at bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding.
Speaking before the meeting, Selvey, who witnessed her son's stabbing, she said she wasn't informed of the meeting by the board, but by Keven Ellis, the head of a local child rights organization.
The only communication she's had with the board was a condolence card, which she said she ripped up.
At the meeting, board chair Alex Johnstone directly addressed Devan's killing, which she called a "senseless act of violence." She said the board's thoughts are with the Bracci-Selvey family.
Selvey held her hand to her face and cried into a tissue.
Selvey has previously said her son was relentlessly bullied, that she'd reported it to the school and that "everyone" failed him.
It remains unclear if bullying played a role in Devan's death. Police have said they are considering bullying as they complete their investigation.
Police have charged a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old have with first-degree murder in connection with his death.
At the meeting, Johnstone said the board needed to do better to address bullying.
"We know that we need to do more to protect our students and to support them," she said. "We know that we need our community to work with us to combat bullying and its horrific ramifications."
The panel is separate from an investigation into the stabbing incident at Sir Winston Churchill, which a third party will oversee once the criminal investigation is completed by police.
Director of education Manny Figueiredo said the board has not yet determined who the third party will be.
The panel will share its recommendations with the board no later than May 31, 2020, though that date may change if the panel requests an extension.
Johnstone said the board will "absolutely" commit to implementing all recommendations the panel produces.
Figueiredo said the final report "should" be public. It will cost between $100,000 and $150,000, he estimated.
"It really doesn't matter what this costs. It's just too darn important not to do it," said trustee Ray Mulholland, whose ward contains Sir Winston Churchill.
The gallery broke out in applause.
Keven Ellis, who sat next to Selvey throughout the meeting, spoke with reporters after and said she'd been "terrified" to come, but she wanted answers about what can be done to prevent another tragedy like her son's death.
She left the meeting upset.
"She feels as if nothing is going to happen," he said.
The Catholic board, meanwhile, is also having discussions around bullying.
"I know for sure at principals' meetings recently, there was comment to review discussion around our safe schools policies and bullying," said Pat Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Monday. "We haven't moved towards a formal third party … that the public board is doing. But clearly there has been heightened awareness and conversations happening."
katrinaclarke@thespec.com
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
Shari-Ann Selvey wiped away tears at the beginning of a Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board meeting Monday evening.
Selvey, mother of Devan Bracci-Selvey, the 14-year-old stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, was among 60 community members attending the meeting during which trustees voted unanimously on forming an independent review panel looking at bullying in schools.
The panel, led by three yet-to-be-named community members, will seek input and provide recommendations from the school community, staff and public about bullying. The review will be fourfold in scope, looking at bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding.
Speaking before the meeting, Selvey, who witnessed her son's stabbing, she said she wasn't informed of the meeting by the board, but by Keven Ellis, the head of a local child rights organization.
The only communication she's had with the board was a condolence card, which she said she ripped up.
At the meeting, board chair Alex Johnstone directly addressed Devan's killing, which she called a "senseless act of violence." She said the board's thoughts are with the Bracci-Selvey family.
Selvey held her hand to her face and cried into a tissue.
Selvey has previously said her son was relentlessly bullied, that she'd reported it to the school and that "everyone" failed him.
It remains unclear if bullying played a role in Devan's death. Police have said they are considering bullying as they complete their investigation.
Police have charged a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old have with first-degree murder in connection with his death.
At the meeting, Johnstone said the board needed to do better to address bullying.
"We know that we need to do more to protect our students and to support them," she said. "We know that we need our community to work with us to combat bullying and its horrific ramifications."
The panel is separate from an investigation into the stabbing incident at Sir Winston Churchill, which a third party will oversee once the criminal investigation is completed by police.
Director of education Manny Figueiredo said the board has not yet determined who the third party will be.
The panel will share its recommendations with the board no later than May 31, 2020, though that date may change if the panel requests an extension.
Johnstone said the board will "absolutely" commit to implementing all recommendations the panel produces.
Figueiredo said the final report "should" be public. It will cost between $100,000 and $150,000, he estimated.
"It really doesn't matter what this costs. It's just too darn important not to do it," said trustee Ray Mulholland, whose ward contains Sir Winston Churchill.
The gallery broke out in applause.
Keven Ellis, who sat next to Selvey throughout the meeting, spoke with reporters after and said she'd been "terrified" to come, but she wanted answers about what can be done to prevent another tragedy like her son's death.
She left the meeting upset.
"She feels as if nothing is going to happen," he said.
The Catholic board, meanwhile, is also having discussions around bullying.
"I know for sure at principals' meetings recently, there was comment to review discussion around our safe schools policies and bullying," said Pat Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Monday. "We haven't moved towards a formal third party … that the public board is doing. But clearly there has been heightened awareness and conversations happening."
katrinaclarke@thespec.com
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke