UPDATE: Dundas-Greensville Hill reopens to traffic

The City of Hamilton reopened the Dundas-Greensville Hill to all traffic, between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Road closure signs were removed, and traffic was flowing in both directions by mid-morning on Oct. 30. The road had been closed since an Oct. 2 collapse caused by groundwater about 15 metres below the surface.

A four-week project, assessing the damage and constructing a temporary fix, was completed just before predicted heavy rains started. A more extensive project is planned to be done within the next two years.

Gord McGuire, the city's director of engineering services, said six days earlier that about one week of work was left but he was wary about predicting an opening day.