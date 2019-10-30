On the eve of Halloween, Hamilton councillors received their own scare when finance staff presented a potential average tax increase of about 5.5 per cent for the 2020 budget.
In an effort to reduce the tax hike, staff are compiling a list of potential service and program cuts, which would impact residents across the city but would reduce the $52-million budget shortfall.
Mike Zegarac, general manager of finance and corporate services, said staff may have to review cutting discretionary funding from services and programs.
“We need to start looking at service levels,” he said at the general issues committee meeting on Oct. 30.
Two years ago, as councillors faced a difficult budget, they approved chopping 83 employees, saving about $11 million. Councillors eventually approved a 2.1 per cent average tax increase in 2017, but, Zegarac said, that option isn’t the solution for the 2020 budget.
“It would have a very significant impact on our supervisory capacity if we were to do the same,” he said.
To get to a 4.6 per cent average tax increase, councillors would have to find $8.3 million in savings, but to approve a 2.6 per cent average tax hike, it would mean slicing $25.7 million from services and programs.
A proposed view of that list of cuts could include closing excess facilities such as the Stoney Creek Arena; cutting facility hours; increasing user fees; reducing grants to organizations; and eliminating services where the demand is low.
“We are trying to exhaust all of our options,” said Zegarac. “We want to seek your input whether (the options) align with your expectations.”
The 2019 average tax increase that was approved was 2.2 per cent, and in 2018 it was 1.9 per cent. Over the past five years, the average tax increase for Hamiltonians has been 2.1 per cent.
“We are looking at stark reality to the challenges we face,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger. He said a major factor in rising residential taxes is the loss of the commercial and industrial tax base, placing a heavier tax burden on homeowners.
He said that, even though past tax increases have been at or below the cost of living, the city had managed to “absorb a lot of the costs” to save homeowners from even higher taxes.
“At some point, it catches up to you,” he said.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said approving a 5.5 per cent tax increase — which would mean an additional $196 per household — is “unacceptable." But he also dismissed the idea of cutting services, pointing to Flint, Mich., and Windsor as municipalities that passed low tax increases but gutted their services.
“As grim as it maybe is at this preview time, we shall overcome together,” he said.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said that, in the past, councillors were hit with “shock and awe” during the initial budget presentation, and then, as the process continued, the preliminary tax increase was whittled down to an acceptable level.
Zegarac even cautioned that this year’s budget “isn’t entirely different from previous conversations” about how to mitigate a tax hike.
Hamilton’s 2020 budget, which is scheduled to be approved in the spring, is hampered by an extra $5.4 million in provincial government downloading and service cuts to public health and children’s services that were released to municipalities last spring; $2 million of higher insurance premiums, due to the impact of climate change: and $3 million for a WSIB shortfall and computer software licensing; another $2.6 million for operating DARTS Transit, and $1.2 million for using the Presto card (a cost that is expected to rise to about $4 million over the next few years); $1.1 million for West Harbour capital costs; and another $800,000 for traffic projects.
Hamilton will also continue to impose a 0.5 per cent on the tax levy, to raise about $4.3 million to fix roads and sidewalks, expand transit service and for parkland acquisition. But it is a far cry from covering the city’s annual infrastructure deficit of about $195 million, including $120 million just for roads and bridges.
City staff are projecting that the police service's 2020 budget will need an extra $6 million, and Hamilton is expected to pay higher rate apportionment levies to area conservation areas of about $2.5 million.
On the eve of Halloween, Hamilton councillors received their own scare when finance staff presented a potential average tax increase of about 5.5 per cent for the 2020 budget.
In an effort to reduce the tax hike, staff are compiling a list of potential service and program cuts, which would impact residents across the city but would reduce the $52-million budget shortfall.
Mike Zegarac, general manager of finance and corporate services, said staff may have to review cutting discretionary funding from services and programs.
“We need to start looking at service levels,” he said at the general issues committee meeting on Oct. 30.
Two years ago, as councillors faced a difficult budget, they approved chopping 83 employees, saving about $11 million. Councillors eventually approved a 2.1 per cent average tax increase in 2017, but, Zegarac said, that option isn’t the solution for the 2020 budget.
“It would have a very significant impact on our supervisory capacity if we were to do the same,” he said.
To get to a 4.6 per cent average tax increase, councillors would have to find $8.3 million in savings, but to approve a 2.6 per cent average tax hike, it would mean slicing $25.7 million from services and programs.
A proposed view of that list of cuts could include closing excess facilities such as the Stoney Creek Arena; cutting facility hours; increasing user fees; reducing grants to organizations; and eliminating services where the demand is low.
“We are trying to exhaust all of our options,” said Zegarac. “We want to seek your input whether (the options) align with your expectations.”
The 2019 average tax increase that was approved was 2.2 per cent, and in 2018 it was 1.9 per cent. Over the past five years, the average tax increase for Hamiltonians has been 2.1 per cent.
“We are looking at stark reality to the challenges we face,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger. He said a major factor in rising residential taxes is the loss of the commercial and industrial tax base, placing a heavier tax burden on homeowners.
He said that, even though past tax increases have been at or below the cost of living, the city had managed to “absorb a lot of the costs” to save homeowners from even higher taxes.
“At some point, it catches up to you,” he said.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said approving a 5.5 per cent tax increase — which would mean an additional $196 per household — is “unacceptable." But he also dismissed the idea of cutting services, pointing to Flint, Mich., and Windsor as municipalities that passed low tax increases but gutted their services.
“As grim as it maybe is at this preview time, we shall overcome together,” he said.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said that, in the past, councillors were hit with “shock and awe” during the initial budget presentation, and then, as the process continued, the preliminary tax increase was whittled down to an acceptable level.
Zegarac even cautioned that this year’s budget “isn’t entirely different from previous conversations” about how to mitigate a tax hike.
Hamilton’s 2020 budget, which is scheduled to be approved in the spring, is hampered by an extra $5.4 million in provincial government downloading and service cuts to public health and children’s services that were released to municipalities last spring; $2 million of higher insurance premiums, due to the impact of climate change: and $3 million for a WSIB shortfall and computer software licensing; another $2.6 million for operating DARTS Transit, and $1.2 million for using the Presto card (a cost that is expected to rise to about $4 million over the next few years); $1.1 million for West Harbour capital costs; and another $800,000 for traffic projects.
Hamilton will also continue to impose a 0.5 per cent on the tax levy, to raise about $4.3 million to fix roads and sidewalks, expand transit service and for parkland acquisition. But it is a far cry from covering the city’s annual infrastructure deficit of about $195 million, including $120 million just for roads and bridges.
City staff are projecting that the police service's 2020 budget will need an extra $6 million, and Hamilton is expected to pay higher rate apportionment levies to area conservation areas of about $2.5 million.
On the eve of Halloween, Hamilton councillors received their own scare when finance staff presented a potential average tax increase of about 5.5 per cent for the 2020 budget.
In an effort to reduce the tax hike, staff are compiling a list of potential service and program cuts, which would impact residents across the city but would reduce the $52-million budget shortfall.
Mike Zegarac, general manager of finance and corporate services, said staff may have to review cutting discretionary funding from services and programs.
“We need to start looking at service levels,” he said at the general issues committee meeting on Oct. 30.
Two years ago, as councillors faced a difficult budget, they approved chopping 83 employees, saving about $11 million. Councillors eventually approved a 2.1 per cent average tax increase in 2017, but, Zegarac said, that option isn’t the solution for the 2020 budget.
“It would have a very significant impact on our supervisory capacity if we were to do the same,” he said.
To get to a 4.6 per cent average tax increase, councillors would have to find $8.3 million in savings, but to approve a 2.6 per cent average tax hike, it would mean slicing $25.7 million from services and programs.
A proposed view of that list of cuts could include closing excess facilities such as the Stoney Creek Arena; cutting facility hours; increasing user fees; reducing grants to organizations; and eliminating services where the demand is low.
“We are trying to exhaust all of our options,” said Zegarac. “We want to seek your input whether (the options) align with your expectations.”
The 2019 average tax increase that was approved was 2.2 per cent, and in 2018 it was 1.9 per cent. Over the past five years, the average tax increase for Hamiltonians has been 2.1 per cent.
“We are looking at stark reality to the challenges we face,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger. He said a major factor in rising residential taxes is the loss of the commercial and industrial tax base, placing a heavier tax burden on homeowners.
He said that, even though past tax increases have been at or below the cost of living, the city had managed to “absorb a lot of the costs” to save homeowners from even higher taxes.
“At some point, it catches up to you,” he said.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said approving a 5.5 per cent tax increase — which would mean an additional $196 per household — is “unacceptable." But he also dismissed the idea of cutting services, pointing to Flint, Mich., and Windsor as municipalities that passed low tax increases but gutted their services.
“As grim as it maybe is at this preview time, we shall overcome together,” he said.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said that, in the past, councillors were hit with “shock and awe” during the initial budget presentation, and then, as the process continued, the preliminary tax increase was whittled down to an acceptable level.
Zegarac even cautioned that this year’s budget “isn’t entirely different from previous conversations” about how to mitigate a tax hike.
Hamilton’s 2020 budget, which is scheduled to be approved in the spring, is hampered by an extra $5.4 million in provincial government downloading and service cuts to public health and children’s services that were released to municipalities last spring; $2 million of higher insurance premiums, due to the impact of climate change: and $3 million for a WSIB shortfall and computer software licensing; another $2.6 million for operating DARTS Transit, and $1.2 million for using the Presto card (a cost that is expected to rise to about $4 million over the next few years); $1.1 million for West Harbour capital costs; and another $800,000 for traffic projects.
Hamilton will also continue to impose a 0.5 per cent on the tax levy, to raise about $4.3 million to fix roads and sidewalks, expand transit service and for parkland acquisition. But it is a far cry from covering the city’s annual infrastructure deficit of about $195 million, including $120 million just for roads and bridges.
City staff are projecting that the police service's 2020 budget will need an extra $6 million, and Hamilton is expected to pay higher rate apportionment levies to area conservation areas of about $2.5 million.