“We are looking at stark reality to the challenges we face,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger. He said a major factor in rising residential taxes is the loss of the commercial and industrial tax base, placing a heavier tax burden on homeowners.

He said that, even though past tax increases have been at or below the cost of living, the city had managed to “absorb a lot of the costs” to save homeowners from even higher taxes.

“At some point, it catches up to you,” he said.

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said approving a 5.5 per cent tax increase — which would mean an additional $196 per household — is “unacceptable." But he also dismissed the idea of cutting services, pointing to Flint, Mich., and Windsor as municipalities that passed low tax increases but gutted their services.

“As grim as it maybe is at this preview time, we shall overcome together,” he said.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said that, in the past, councillors were hit with “shock and awe” during the initial budget presentation, and then, as the process continued, the preliminary tax increase was whittled down to an acceptable level.

Zegarac even cautioned that this year’s budget “isn’t entirely different from previous conversations” about how to mitigate a tax hike.

Hamilton’s 2020 budget, which is scheduled to be approved in the spring, is hampered by an extra $5.4 million in provincial government downloading and service cuts to public health and children’s services that were released to municipalities last spring; $2 million of higher insurance premiums, due to the impact of climate change: and $3 million for a WSIB shortfall and computer software licensing; another $2.6 million for operating DARTS Transit, and $1.2 million for using the Presto card (a cost that is expected to rise to about $4 million over the next few years); $1.1 million for West Harbour capital costs; and another $800,000 for traffic projects.

Hamilton will also continue to impose a 0.5 per cent on the tax levy, to raise about $4.3 million to fix roads and sidewalks, expand transit service and for parkland acquisition. But it is a far cry from covering the city’s annual infrastructure deficit of about $195 million, including $120 million just for roads and bridges.

City staff are projecting that the police service's 2020 budget will need an extra $6 million, and Hamilton is expected to pay higher rate apportionment levies to area conservation areas of about $2.5 million.