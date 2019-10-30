Should Hamilton examine implementing a land transfer tax to raise additional revenue?

Should Hamilton adopt a land transfer tax to raise needed revenue for rising program and service costs?

Mayor Fred Eisenberger introduced a motion at the Oct. 30 general issues committee meeting, asking for the municipality to implement such a tax.

Hamilton is facing a $52 million budget shortfall, which translates into a 5.5 per cent average tax increase in the 2020 budget. To reduce the average tax increase to about 2.6 per cent, in line with the city’s average tax hikes over the last five years, councillors will have to find $25.7 million in program and service cuts.

Toronto's land transfer tax brought in $818 million in 2018, before dipping to $718 million in 2019. Since 2009 the land transfer tax has jumped from $184 million to $803 million in 2017.

The tax is imposed every time a property is sold, with first time homebuyers exempted. The percentage increases with the value of the property, with the buyers paying the tax. The highest rate is set at 2.5 per cent for homes valued at more than $2 million.

The extra revenue from such a tax would make a dent into Hamilton’s $195 million annual infrastructure deficit, including $120 million for roads, bridges and sidewalks.

“I’m not suggesting we go down that road,” said Eisenberger. “But it’s important to know if these tools are available to us.”

But Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins rejected the idea of such a tax, arguing it would only add more costs to properties that are sold in the city.

“I’m not interested in going down that road,” said Collins. “We have an affordability issue in this city. It’s an easy out to look for these new taxes, which disguises these cost pressures we are forced to grapple with. New taxes are not the answer to solving the problem.”

Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson was willing to study the issue to see who could afford such a tax and if it would benefit the city.