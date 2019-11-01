Curlers out of luck with Hamilton Victoria club closed for repairs following Glendale shutdown

The equipment malfunction couldn't have come at a more inopportune time for the club, which had attracted dozens of new members this season, many of them former Glendale curlers looking for a new home.

Howarth said the club hopes to resume curling Feb. 1. "That's our goal," he added.

Meanwhile, two former Glendale curlers are hoping to reverse the city's curling decline.

David Serwatuk and Brad Hoad are putting forward a proposal to convert Stoney Creek Arena into a state-of-the-art curling centre.

They have created a non-profit corporation called The Hammer Curling Centre and hope to negotiate a lease with the city that would turn the arena into a five-sheet curling rink, with a training component for high-performance curlers, a bar, restaurant and seating so that top-flight national and international events could be hosted.

Serwatuk said Stoney Creek Arena loses between $250,000 and $300,000 a year and is operating at 65 per cent of capacity, with most of that overflow hockey from Glanbrook.

"It's a win-win situation," said Serwatuk. "We're offering something for the community and we're taking a loss off their hands."

At 152 years of age, Hamilton Victoria is one of the oldest curling clubs in Ontario. | Cathie Coward/The Hamilton Spectator

Serwatuk said he hopes to stress the rebranded arena will be a centre and not a club.

"When people see the word 'club,' they see it as being restricted, or 'I have to be a member,'" he said.

Coun. Chad Collins, whose Ward 5 includes Stoney Creek Arena, said the proposal has "potential."

Collins said the number of children playing hockey in Hamilton's inner city is on the decline so "it's a good time for a discussion."

There are also budget pressures putting the squeeze on capital improvements to facilities, he added, and Stoney Creek Arena is "running on empty."

"If there's a way we can accommodate that hockey elsewhere, is there a way we can look to curling, as an example?" Collins said.

Serwatuk said his hope is to find a way to get the curling part of the plan back on the ice by the start of next season, even if the other amenities take longer. He fears that if it's delayed any longer, it will be difficult to retain those who have been displaced by the closure of Glendale and the Victoria club's hiatus.

"When Glendale closed down, half of the curlers vanished into thin air," Serwatuk said, "and the other half went here, there and everywhere."

sbuist@thespec.com

905-526-3226

sbuist@thespec.com

905-526-3226