Flamborough power outage affects 1,500 Hydro One customers

More than 1,500 Hydro One residents are waking up in the dark after a power outage in Flamborough.

The outage affects residences and businesses in parts of Greensville, Westover, Copetown, Lynden, Sheffield and Orkney, specifically those in the area of Hwy. 5 West and Middletown Road south to beyond Governor's Road. The outage extends west to Sager Road and north to the 6th Concession Rd. West.

The cause of the outage, according to Hydro One, is currently under investigation. Power should be restored by 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1.