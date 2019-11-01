Rockton Elementary School's Beverly campus closed due to power outage

Students at Rockton Elementary School's Beverly Campus will enjoy a long weekend.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board announced the 4th Concession Road West school would be closed Nov. 1 due to a power outage. The outage, currently being investigated by Hydro One, affects more than 1,500 residences and businesses in west Flamborough.

"Due to a power outage and the late estimated time that the power will be restored, Rockton Elementary School (Beverly Campus only) and Spring Valley Elementary School are closed today," said the school board in a release issued just after 7:30 a.m. Nov. 1.

Hydro One expects power to be restored to affected Flamborough customers by 3:30 p.m.