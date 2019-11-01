Time to fall back: Daylight time ends Nov. 3

Daylight time comes to an end at 2 a.m. Nov. 3.

As Flamborough residents turn the clocks back one hour, the Hamilton Fire Department also recommends taking this opportunity to install new batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“When you change your clocks on Nov. 3, the Hamilton Fire Department wants everyone to take the time to install new batteries in all alarms,” said Chief Fire Prevention Officer Pete deBoer. “In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries.”

Batteries in these devices should be swapped out at least once a year to ensure alarms are powered up in the event of an emergency.