Sobeys recalls Compliments brand vegetables due to possible Listeria contamination

A series of vegetable products have been recalled from the Canadian market due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
On Friday, Nov. 1, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) updated a food recall from two days prior to include more Compliments brand products, which are sold at Sobeys locations.
The original recall on Oct. 30 was issued for Compliments Sweet Kale Blend. It now includes the following products:
• Sweet Kale Blend (255 g, UPC 0 68820 13305 6)
• Vegetable platter with a ranch dip (680 g, UPC 0 55742 53490 0)
• Broccolini (170 g, UPC 0 68820 13307 0)
• Cauliettes chopped cauliflower (397 g, UPC 0 68820 13254 7)
• Power Green Blend (284 g, UPC 0 68820 13304 9)
• Green beans (340 g, UPC 0 68820 10625 8)
The CFIA said no illnesses have been reported in relation to these products.
The agency warns food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. It can lead to nausea, vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness and in severe cases, death.
It can be particularly dangerous for people who are at a greater risk of developing the illness, such as pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. For more information on the recall, visit the CFIA's website.
