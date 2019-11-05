Ontario-wide ban won't dial back cellphone use in Hamilton classrooms

Despite a provincewide rollout of a classroom cellphone restriction, educators at public and Catholic boards don't anticipate a change in mobile device use at schools across Hamilton.

In a letter from Minister of Education Stephen Lecce to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, the cellphone restriction limits the use of cellphones to three specific classroom uses: health and medical reasons, special needs support and educational purposes.

There won’t be much disruption at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School, where rules around the use of cellphones in the classroom were already enforced prior to the legislation coming into effect.

“For most teachers, it’s not going to be a huge change because many ... use cellphones to assist with instruction. For the teachers who don’t welcome cellphones into the classroom to assist with instruction, the legislation will just give them a little more justification and support,” said St. Mary’s principal Brian Daly.

The ban aims to ensure that students focus on learning. During a provincial consultation of education reform held last year, 97 per cent of students, educators and families agreed to classroom restrictions on the use of cellphones.

St. Mary’s math teacher Judi Hanta encourages the use cellphones in her class — for educational purposes. As an educator, she worries that if students don’t learn to use their phones as a tool, they won’t have proper etiquette in college or university.

“I talked to my students about appropriate use and I do encourage them to bring it to class,” she said.

The Catholic’s coterminous board also doesn’t anticipate much in the way of changes to cellphone use in its schools.

“What the ministry is asking for fits in fairly well with our existing practices,” said Bill Torrens, the Hamilton public board’s superintendent of programs. “We really feel like we’re in a fairly fortunate position.”

According to Torrens, the school board has embraced “21st century practices” and using mobile devices, such as tablets or cellphones, have helped to engage students when used correctly. Guidelines were crafted by the board and shared with teachers and students.