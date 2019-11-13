'Something is completely broken': Waterdown anti-bullying group determined to effect change

The abuse and torment he suffered at the hands of bullies left him full of self-loathing. At 23, he attempted suicide.

“Only by divine intervention did that not happen and at that point I had a dramatic change in my life and decided I was going to commit my life to helping other people,” said Brown.

As a parent, Brown remembers seeing first-hand the anti-bullying initiatives taking place at his children’s Waterdown school. “I thought, ‘Oh, maybe the system has actually changed for the better,” he said. “Then, Devan happened.”

While Voices Against Bullying has only been active for about a month, the posts and conversations are plentiful and they all share a similar narrative. In many cases, parents have expressed working within the confines of the system to bring to light instances of bullying. The system, said Brown, appears to have failed them “again and again and again.”

Group members posted about pulling their children from school, changing school systems or even leaving the province.

“I wasn’t just a handful of stories, it was dozens and dozens of stories and I thought there is something systemically wrong here and I need to be a part of the solution,” said Brown.

From the Facebook group spawned an action team, which includes nine people with specific professional skills to help effect real change. The action team plans to work alongside school boards, educators, students and the community.

“It will take a village to solve this problem,” said Brown. “No one organization, no one body can solve bullying on its own, it’s going to take all of us together.”

The action team is putting on a Voices Against Bullying event slated for Nov. 16 at Flamborough Baptist Church, 41 5th Concession Rd. East. The event, which will run from 2 until 4 p.m., will feature guest speakers and provide guests an opportunity to connect with others around the topic of bullying.

The Facebook page remains active and continues to engage residents from near and far. It is a hub where members can seek support.