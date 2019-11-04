What you can do to find out if you have lead in your tap water

Look for the pipe entering your home, in your basement, garage or crawl space. If you have a water meter, you can take a look at the pipe feeding into the meter from the ground. When in doubt, contact a plumber.

The city recommends looking at the purchase papers for your house if you are the owner and, if you are a tenant, to contact your landlord. If you’re still unsure you can call 311, or 416-392-2489 if you’re outside of city limits, to request that city staff check city records for information about your property. The process can take up to 30 days.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

Toronto residents can contact 311 to request a lead test. A testing kit can picked up at your local public health office and returned there. Once a sample is dropped off, a lab will analyze the sample and the results of the test will be provided by phone or email.

Sample the water after a six-hour stagnation period, during which no faucets or showers are used or toilets flushed. You can collect the sample first thing in the morning or after returning from work. Lead leaching is highest in July and August when the pipes are warmest.

This investigation followed a three-sample method. After six-hour stagnation, the kitchen tap was turned on at high pressure and the first sample collected immediately. The second sample was collected after the water had run for 45 seconds, and the third sample was collected after the water had run for two minutes.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

In Ontario, water distribution systems are required to ensure lead in drinking water doesn’t exceed 10 parts per billion (ppb), although the province is moving to adopt the Health Canada recommendation of lead levels below 5 ppb.

If your test result is above five ppb, you should take precautions to protect your health, especially if you are pregnant or have children under six.

Scientists agree there is no safe level of lead and Health Canada recommends reducing lead exposure as much as possible. Even at low levels, lead is especially risky for fetuses, babies and young children because it interferes with healthy brain development.

6. How can I get lead pipes replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.

If a homeowner or landlord commits to replacing their side, the city will agree to remove the pipes on the street within 12 weeks as long as an application is sent.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

Replacing your pipes remains the best way to protect your health. If you decide to filter your water, use a filter certified by the National Sanitation Foundation according to the NSF/ANSI 53 or NSF/ANSI 58 standard.

If you have a baby and can breastfeed, opt for that over formula, or only use ready to drink formula.

If you are unable to install a filter, flush your pipes each morning before cooking with or drinking your home’s water. This will help remove lead that has accumulated in pipes overnight.

Boiling water increases the concentration of lead in the water.

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

If your faucet was installed prior to 2013, there’s a chance it may contain lead. In 2013, Canada tightened its definition of “lead-free” so that faucets now must contain less than one per cent lead.

When buying a faucet, check that it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Whom can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace lead service lines.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Toronto and Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario or the Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations, which may be able to assist you.

A list of social services and legal resources in Toronto can also be found on the Ontario Tenant Rights website.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

You can start by calling the school or school board and ask about lead testing results. Some schools or school boards post water quality reports on their websites. A list of the school boards in Ontario, and their contact information, can be found on the Ministry of Education’s website.

Every year, the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks publishes testing data in Ontario and you can search test results.

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

DURHAM REGION

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

A sample of your home’s water remains the surest way. The Durham Region offers these tests for free.

If you live in an older home, you may be at risk. Lead pipes in Canada were banned in 1975, so homes built more than 40 years ago are more likely to have pipes made of lead. Solder used to join pipes installed before 1990 and brass fixtures, like faucets and valves, could also contain lead.

Municipal service lines that deliver water to homes could also be made of lead if built before 1975, though it is possible the city has removed and replaced them.

2. How do I know if my interior plumbing is lead?

Lead pipes are grey, will not attract a magnet, and can be scratched easily with a key or knife. Scratches on lead pipes will reveal a silver, not copper, hue.

Apartment buildings and other multi-residential buildings with more than six units do not have lead pipes, regardless of how old the building is. The metal is too soft to handle the required pressure.

A plumber or home inspector can also confirm if you have lead pipes.

3. How do I know if there are lead pipes on my property?

If you’re a renter, you may need to ask your landlord for assistance.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

Durham Region oversees testing for the entire region, and offers tests free of charge on request.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

In Ontario, water distribution systems are required to ensure lead in drinking water doesn’t exceed 10 parts per billion (ppb), although the province is moving to adopt the Health Canada recommendation of lead levels below 5 ppb.

6. How can I get lead pipes replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.

The City of Durham will replace lead pipes on municipal property but only after a homeowner or landlord has replaced lead pipes located on their side. To make a request, residents can fill out an application for removal.

The Region of Durham will also replace lead service lines on public property. Durham will also provide an NSF 53 approved water filter for use post replacement.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure if lead is found in drinking water?

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Who can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace lead service lines.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. You can also contact the Durham Community Legal Clinic.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

YORK REGION

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

A sample of your home’s water remains the surest way. Some towns in York Region offer the tests free of charge.

If you live in an older home, you may be at risk. Lead pipes in Canada were banned in 1975, so homes built more than 40 years ago are more likely to have pipes made of lead. Solder used to join pipes installed before 1990 and brass fixtures, like faucets and valves, could also contain lead.

Municipal service lines that deliver water to homes could also be made of lead if built before 1975, though it is possible the city has removed and replaced them.

2. How do I know if my interior plumbing is lead?

3. How do I know if there are lead pipes on my property?

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

The Town of Vaughan and Whitchurch-Stouffville offers free lead tests upon request, however the towns of Markahm, Aurora, Georgina, King, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury and Newmarket do not. Residents in those towns can pay for a test by a provincially accredited lab.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. How can I get lead pipes replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.

The towns of Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Markham and Georgina said they replace lead pipes if they are discovered on a street. The City of Vaughan says they will remove watermains made of lead if they are “flagged as a risk.”

The towns of East Gwillimbury, King, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville would not confirm with the Star whether they would remove lead watermains on their side of the property line.

The City of Vaughan says if a homeowner removes lead pipes on their property but lead pipes remain on the street, they will move to remove those on their end of the property line as well.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Whom can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace lead service lines.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. You can also contact York Region Housing Mediation Services.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

VAUGHAN

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

A sample of your home’s water remains the surest way. The City of Vaughan offers these tests free of charge.

If you live in an older home, you may be at risk. Lead pipes in Canada were banned in 1975, so homes built more than 40 years ago are more likely to have pipes made of lead. Solder used to join pipes installed before 1990 and brass fixtures, like faucets and valves, could also contain lead.

Municipal service lines that deliver water to homes could also be made of lead if built before 1975, though it is possible the city has removed and replaced them.

2. How do I know if my interior plumbing is lead?

3. How do I know if there are lead pipes on my property?

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

The City of Vaughan offers lead tests free of charge to residents who request them.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. How can I get lead pipes replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.

The City of Vaughan says it will remove watermains made of lead if they are “flagged as a risk.” They also said if homeowners remove lead pipes on their property but lead pipes remain on municipal property, they will move to remove them.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Whom can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace lead service lines.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. You can also contact York Region Housing Mediation Services.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

HALTON REGION

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

A sample of your home’s water remains the surest way.

If you live in an older home, you may be at risk. Lead pipes in Canada were banned in 1975, so homes built more than 40 years ago are more likely to have pipes made of lead. Solder used to join pipes installed before 1990, and brass fixtures, like faucets and valves, could also have lead inside them.

Municipal service lines that deliver water to homes could also be made of lead if built before 1975, though it is possible the city has removed and replaced them.

The Halton Region oversees testing for the entire region, inlcuding Burlington, Oakville and Milton and offers tests free of charge to residents who live in homes built before1990. Those who don’t apply can pay for a test by a provincially accredited lab.

2. How do I know if my interior plumbing is lead?

3. How do I know if there are lead pipes on my property?

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

Halton Region encourages homeowners to volunteer for lead testing. You can request a test by calling 311.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. How do I get a lead service line replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.

The Halton Region is responsible for water delivery across the region. Region spokesperson Rachel Gardner says if lead pipes are discovered they will be replaced as soon as possible.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Whom can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace a lead service line in their building.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. Halton Community Legal Services also provides aid to tenants.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

PEEL REGION

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

A sample of your home’s water remains the surest way. Peel Region oversees testing for the entire region, and offers tests for free.

If you live in an older home, you may be at risk. Lead pipes in Canada were banned in 1975, so homes built more than 40 years ago are more likely to have pipes made of lead. Solder used to join pipes installed before 1990 and brass fixtures, like faucets and valves, could also contain lead.

Municipal service lines that deliver water to homes could also be made of lead if built before 1975, though it is possible the city has removed and replaced them.

“If the municipal service pipe is confirmed to be lead, it is replaced on the municipal side,” Peel Region said. “Under direction from Public Health, action may include re-sampling to confirm lead concentration in water at the tap. The homeowner is provided with advice from Public Health on how to lessen exposure to lead and is encouraged to replace their plumbing (private side service pipe) to further reduce the risk.”

2. How do I know if my interior plumbing is lead?

3. How do I know if there are lead pipes on my property?

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

Peel Region offers lead tests free of charge.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. How can I get lead pipes replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.There is no formal program to replace pirvately owned lead pipes, according to Peel Region.

If the water main owned by the city is found to be made of lead, the Peel Region assures immediate replacement.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Whom can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace lead service lines.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

HAMILTON

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

A sample of your home’s water remains the surest way.

If you live in an older home, you may be at risk. Lead pipes in Canada were banned in 1975, so homes built more than 40 years ago are more likely to have pipes made of lead. Solder used to join pipes installed before 1990 and brass fixtures, like faucets and valves, could also contain lead.

Municipal service lines that deliver water to homes could also be made of lead if built before 1975, though it is possible the city has removed and replaced them.

2. How do I know if my interior plumbing is lead?

3. How do I know if there are lead pipes on my property?

4. How do I get my drinking water tested?

The City of Hamilton does not offer free lead tests for residents. You can pay for a test by a provincially accredited lab.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. How do I get a lead service line replaced?

Removal options vary depending on whether the lead pipes are owned by the city or on your property. Anything up to your property line is owned by the city; the rest is yours. Removals on private property are paid for by the owner.

The City of Hamilton will replace lead pipes on municipal property line but only after a homeowner or landlord has replaced lead pipes located on their property.

The city also offers a $2,500 interest-bearing loan. The loan can be transferred onto residents’ water bill for up to 10 years.

7. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

8. What should I look for to ensure there isn’t lead in my faucets?

9. As a renter, I don’t have the option to replace the pipes. My landlord doesn’t believe it’s an issue. Whom can I call to advocate on my behalf?

There is no law in Ontario that requires landlords to replace a lead service line in their building.

There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. You can also contact the Hamilton Community Legal Clinic.

10. Who can I call to find out whether there’s been lead in the drinking water found at my child’s school?

11. I would like to talk to my public representative about how the city is handling this issue. Who should I contact?

A list of city councillors can be found here.

BRANTFORD

1. How do I know if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is one of the best ways to learn whether there’s lead in it. (See question 4 to learn more about testing.)

Older homes — those built more than 40 years ago — are at greater risk, because they are more likely to have lead plumbing. (You can find your home’s year of construction by consulting your property assessment. In Ontario, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation does assessments and you can call them to determine the age of a property.)

Lead was used as a material for water pipes until 1975, and in solder used to join pipes until 1986. Until 2014, faucets and hardware could contain up to eight per cent lead. Note that galvanized steel pipes can also leach lead into drinking water.

2. How do I check the pipes inside my home, to see if they are made of lead?

You can look at the pipes and solder joining pipes anywhere they are visible in your home. Lead is gray in colour, will not attract a magnet, and can be easily scratched with a knife or key. The scratches will appear silvery rather than coppery. You can also ask a plumber or home inspector to check for you.

3. What about the service line? Is it possible for me to check on whether it’s made of lead?

Brantford has flagged the older areas of the city, in and around downtown, as at risk for having lead service lines. A map of the lead zone can be found on the city’s website.

Overall, they estimate that there are 19 public lead service lines and 2,530 private service lines remaining.

Beyond the map above, Brantford has a list of suspected and confirmed service lines and you can contact Amie Rutherford, Water Compliance Analyst with Brantford at 519-759-4150 ext. 5823 or arutherford@brantford.ca, to find out about your property.

To check the section of service line on your property, look for the pipe entering your home, in your basement, garage or crawl space. If you have a water meter, check the pipe feeding into the meter from the ground. You can do a visual inspection for lead, as described above.

Residents can also call the city at 519-759-4150 ext. 5834 to schedule a free inspection.

You can also ask a plumber or home inspector to check for you. A list of licensed contractors can be found on Brantford’s website.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested for lead?

Free testing is available through the city. Residents can call 519-759-4150 ext. 5834 to make arrangements.

Private, accredited laboratories will also test household drinking water for lead, for a fee that is typically between $35 and $50. A list of accredited laboratories can be found on the Government of Ontario’s website.

To measure the maximum amount of lead your family may be exposed to, sample the water after a minimum six-hour stagnation period, during which no faucets or showers in the building have been used or toilets flushed — usually first thing in the morning or after returning from work. Lead leaching is highest in July and August, when the pipes are warmest.

For our investigation, we followed a three-sample method. After a six-hour stagnation, the kitchen tap was turned on at high pressure and the first sample collected immediately. The second sample was collected after the water had run for 45 seconds, and the third sample was collected after the water had run for two minutes.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

Health Canada has set the maximum acceptable concentration of lead in drinking water at five micrograms per litre, or five parts per billion.

Scientists agree there is no level of lead that is considered safe and Health Canada recommends reducing levels as much as possible. (Lead exposure, even at low levels, is especially risky for fetuses, babies and young children, because it interferes with brain development.)

If you use the three-sample method described above, the results of the first sample may indicate if lead is leaching from the faucet or plumbing. The second sample is intended to measure if lead is leaching from the service line. The third sample may indicate if lead is leaching from the water main.

6. The faucets need to be replaced. What should I look for when I’m buying new ones?

When buying a faucet, check whether it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

7. The service line needs to be replaced. What should I do?

The City of Brantford is responsible for replacing lead service lines on the public side. If you have a lead service line on the private side and think it should be replaced, apply online or contact Brantford’s Office of Continuous Improvement at (519) 759-4150 ext. 5400 to apply for a $1,000 grant and up to $3,000 in loans for eligible work. The city recommends getting a quote from multiple contractors to find the lowest price.

Brantford will replace the public side side of a lead service line if a homeowner is replacing the private side of lead service line.

8. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

A water filter certified for lead should remove lead to undetectable levels.

Make sure that lead is listed on the package, and look for filters certified by the International National Sanitation Foundation to the NSF/ANSI 53 or NSF/ANSI 58 standard. Install filters at all faucets used for drinking or cooking. Be sure to replace the cartridges regularly, as instructed.

Brantford provides subsidies for lead filters for houses that have a confirmed lead service line and expectant mothers or at least one child under six years old. This program is available to owners and tenants of a household.

You can also run the water at your kitchen faucet for a few minutes before using, especially when you get up in the morning or after returning from work or a vacation. Always use cold water for drinking and cooking.

9. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 micrograms/L. What can I do?

There is no law in Ontario that requires a landlord to replace a lead service line.

If there is a confirmed lead service line and a member of your household is pregnant or under the age of six, you can apply for a lead filter through Brantford’s lead filter program.

There are also a number of advocacy groups and legal clinics in Ontario for tenants, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. A list of social services and legal resources in Brantford can be found on the Ontario Tenant Rights website.

THUNDER BAY

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is the only way to know for sure if there’s lead in it. (See question 5 to learn more about testing).

Older homes — those built more than 40 years ago — are at greater risk, because they are more likely to have lead plumbing. In Ontario, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation does assessments and you can call them to determine the age of a property. You can also check the most recent assessment notice that was mailed to you.

Lead was banned as a material for water pipes in 1975. Until then, pipes made entirely or partially of lead were used for interior plumbing as well as for service lines. Plus, lead was used in solder until 1986. And, up until 2014, faucets and hardware could contain up to eight per cent lead.

3. What about the service line? Is it possible for me to check on whether it’s made of lead?

City officials estimate there are 7,0668,000 lead service lines (LSLs) on the public side.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested for lead?

If you have confirmed or suspect that you have lead pipes, you can call Thunder Bay’s engineering department at (807) 684-3568 to schedule a free test.

Private, accredited laboratories will also test household drinking water for lead, for a fee that is typically between $35 and $50. A list of accredited laboratories can be found on the Government of Ontario’s website.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. The faucets need to be replaced. What should I look for when I’m buying new ones?

When buying a faucet, check whether it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

8. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

9. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 micrograms/L. What can I do?

There is no law in Ontario that requires a landlord to replace a lead service line. There are a number of advocacy and legal groups for tenants in Ontario that can advocate on your behalf, such as the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario. A list of social services and legal resources in Thunder Bay can also be found on the Ontario Tenant Rights website.

HALIFAX

1. How do I find out if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is the best way to find out if there’s lead in it.

Older homes - those built more than 40 years ago - are at greater risk, because they’re more likely to have lead plumbing. Lead was banned as a material for water pipes in 1975.

Until then, pipes made entirely or partially of lead were used for interior plumbing as well as for service lines. Plus, lead was used in solder until 1986. And, until 2014, faucets and hardware could contain up to eight per cent lead

Corrosive water also increases the risk of lead in drinking water -- it can cause lead to leach from pipes made of materials with very trace amounts of lead, like galvanized steel and copper.

2. How do I know if I have corrosive water?

Well type and local geography can affect the corrosivity of your water.

Dug wells (dug with shovels or backhoes) as opposed to drilled wells (made with hydraulic drills) are more shallow and therefore more likely to let in surface water. Surface water is generally more acidic (corrosive) than groundwater. If your well is dug, as opposed to drilled, and/or if you have lead components in your plumbing, you are at a higher risk for lead contamination in your water.

If you notice a bitter or metallic taste when first running cold water, if you get blue-green stains in your sink, or if you’re frequently dealing with small leaks in your plumbing, your water is likely corrosive. You can also do a pH test on your water; a pH below 7 indicates corrosive water.

3. How do I get my drinking water tested?

Nova Scotians can have their water tested for lead through the Nova Scotia Health Authority. It costs $23.07 for one lead test. The NSHA website offers a list of labs in the province where you can pick up your testing kit and drop off water samples to be tested. You can also call the Environment Services Lab at 902-473-8466 or 1-877-936-8476.

To measure the maximum amount of lead your family may be exposed to, sample the water after a minimum six-hour stagnation period, during which no faucets or showers in the building are used or toilets flushed -- usually first thing in the morning or after returning from work. Lead leaching is highest in July and August, when the pipes are warmest.

For our investigation, we followed a three-sample method. After a six-hour stagnation, the kitchen tap was turned on at high pressure and the first sample collected immediately. The second sample was collected after the water had run for 45 seconds, and the third sample was collected after water had run for two minutes.

4. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

Once you have your results, you can use Nova Scotia Environment’s drinking water interpretation tool available online. Or you can speak with environmental health experts at Nova Scotia Environment at 1-877-936-8476 or 902-424-7773 for further support and interpretation.

Health Canada has set the maximum acceptable concentration of lead in drinking water at five micrograms per litre, or five parts per billion.

Scientists agree there is no level of lead that is considered safe and Health Canada recommends reducing levels as much as possible. (Lead exposure, even at low levels, is especially risky for fetuses, babies and young children, because it interferes with brain development.)

If you use the three-sample method described above, the results of the first sample may indicate if lead is leaching from the faucet or plumbing. The second sample is intended to measure if lead is leaching from the service line. The third sample may indicate if lead is leaching from the water main.

5. If I have a high result, what should I do?

Replacing any lead pipes and plumbing hardware is the best long-term solution.

To ensure your plumbing hardware and faucets are lead-free, check for third-party certification by the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group.The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

6. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

7. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 micrograms/L. What can I do?

Landlords are responsible for meeting minimum housing and health standards under the Public Health Act, but responsibility for high lead levels in drinking water isn’t clearly spelled out in most provinces, including Nova Scotia. If you and your landlord can’t agree on action to be taken to reduce lead levels in your drinking water, you can try the Nova Scotia Residential Tenancies Programs, at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/programs-and-services/residential-tenancies-program

CALGARY

1. How do I know if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is the best way to find out if there’s lead in it. (See question 4 to learn more about testing.)

Older homes — those built more than 40 years ago — are at greater risk, because they are more likely to have lead plumbing. You can find your home’s year of construction by going online to the myproperty portal on the city’s website and searching your home address: https://maps.calgary.ca/myProperty/

Lead was used as a material for water pipes until 1975, and in solder used to join pipes until 1986. Until 2014, faucets and hardware could contain up to eight per cent lead. Note that galvanized steel pipes can also leach lead into drinking water.

3. What about the service line? Is it possible for me to check on whether it’s made of lead?

The City of Calgary keeps records of its known lead service lines (LSLs) on the public side and is responsible for replacing them. As of 2018, city records showed there were 550551 of these LSLs, mostly located in the inner city. The city mails letters annually to addresses with known or suspected LSLs.

For more information, contact the city’s 3-1-1 operator or the water services department online at Calgary.ca

4. How do I get my drinking water tested for lead?

You can sign up for the city’s tap water sampling program if your home was built between 1939 and 19479. The program ensures that once a year the city will test your home’s water for lead, and mail you a letter about how to minimize your lead consumption.

Private, accredited laboratories will test household drinking water for lead, for a fee that is typically between $35 and $75. A list of accredited labs can be found on the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA) website.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the test results?

6. The faucets need to be replaced. What should I look for when I’m buying new ones?

When buying a faucet, check whether it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

7. The service line needs to be replaced. What should I do?

Residents who live in homes with a public-side LSL as identified by the city can register for a free lead testing that is conducted annually by the city. The program is first-come, first-served, and capped at 100 participants per year. If results (from an average of four samples) are above Health Canada’s maximum allowable concentration, their line is added to a rolling list of LSL replacements on construction services annual schedule.

Homeowners are responsible for replacing the private portion of their service line.The City of Calgary does not cover any costs for replacing a lead service line on the private side of a property. If you plan on replacing a lead service line on the private side, get in touch with the city as a first step, at 3-1-1.

8. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

The City of Calgary offers a $100 rebate towards filters to customers with a known lead service line on the public side of their property.

You can also run the water at your kitchen faucet for a few minutes before using, especially when you get up in the morning or after returning from work or a vacation. Always use cold water for drinking and cooking.

9. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 micrograms/L. What can I do?

Landlords are responsible for meeting minimum housing and health standards under the Public Health Act, but are not required to disclose to renters if there are interior lead pipes or service lines. The Renters Action Movement Calgary told [insert media organization name] that a health inspector may or may not consider lead pipes a health hazard under the act. If you and your landlord can’t agree on action to be taken to reduce lead levels in your drinking water, and you would like to take the issue to arbitration, you can contact Calgary’s Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service at 403-310-0000.

EDMONTON

1. How do I know if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is the best way to find out if there’s lead in it.

Older homes — those built more than 40 years ago — are at greater risk, because they are more likely to have lead plumbing. You can find your home’s year of construction by going to Edmonton’s online property assessment map and entering your address: https://www.edmonton.ca/residential_neighbourhoods/property-assessment.aspx

Lead was used as a material for water pipes until 1975, and in solder used to join pipes until 1986. Until 2014, faucets and hardware could contain up to eight per cent lead. Note that galvanized steel pipes can also leach lead into drinking water.

In Edmonton, EPCOR estimates that eight to nine per cent of homes without lead service lines have lead levels higher than the maximum acceptable concentration set out by Health Canada.

3. What about the service line? Is it possible for me to check on whether it’s made of lead?

EPCOR keeps records of lead service lines on the public side, and sends letters annually to residents with them. They also have a lead management program representative you can call to confirm if you have a lead service line.

For more information, contact EPCOR’s Lead Management Program at 780-412-6858 or email leadprogram@epcor.com.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested for lead?

EPCOR provides Edmonton residents with free lead tests.

Private, accredited laboratories will test household drinking water for lead, for a fee that is typically between $35 and $75.A list of accredited labs can be found on the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA) website.

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the results?

6. The faucets need to be replaced. What should I look for when I’m buying new ones?

When buying a faucet, check whether it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

7. The service line needs to be replaced. What should I do?

As the utility, EPCOR is responsible for replacing lead service lines on the public side, and says it prioritizes replacement for homes with young children and pregnant women, and where the homeowner plans to replace a lead service line on the private side.

Homeowners are responsible for replacing LSLs on the private side. To replace a LSL on the private side, get in touch with EPCOR as a first step. Company representatives say that EPCOR is creating a program that will help with the cost. You will also need to contact your plumber.

8. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

EPCOR offers free filters to customers with lead service lines who have signed up with its lead management program .

You can also run the water at your kitchen faucet for a few minutes before using, especially when you get up in the morning or after returning from work or a vacation. Always use cold water for drinking and cooking.

9. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 micrograms/L. What can I do?

Landlords are responsible for meeting minimum housing and health standards under the Public Health Act, but are not required to disclose to renters if there are interior lead pipes or service lines. If you and your landlord can’t agree on action to be taken to reduce lead levels in your drinking water, and you would like to take the issue to arbitration, you can contact Alberta Arbitration and Mediation Society by reaching 1-888-411-9710.

PRINCE RUPERT

1. How do I know if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is the best way to find out if there’s lead in it. (See question 4 to learn more about testing.)

Older homes — those built more than 30 years ago — are at greater risk, because they are more likely to have lead plumbing. (You can find your home’s year of construction by entering your address on the BC Assessment website: https://www.bcassessment.ca/)

Lead use has been restricted in the plumbing components used for drinking water since 1989 in B.C. Until 2014, faucets and hardware could also contain up to eight per cent lead.

3. What about the service line? Is it possible for me to check on whether it’s made of lead?

Representatives from the City of Prince Rupert say that there are no known lead service lines (LSLs) on the public side. Even without lead service lines on the public side, your drinking water could still contain lead. Some plumbing materials like galvanized steel pipes and copper pipes with lead solder have been linked to high lead levels.

You can call the Prince Rupert public works department if you have questions about public service lines at 250-624-6795.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested for lead?

The city says it directs residents with concerns about lead plumbing to Northern Health for free lead sampling kits. However, according to the Northern Health website, they do not typically test in private homes.

Private, accredited laboratories will also test household drinking water for lead, for a fee that is typically between $35 and $50. For a list of accredited labs within B.C., see: http://lmlabs.phsa.ca/Documents/8%203%201%20PHO%20Approved%20Laboratory%20List%2020171231.pdf

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the results?

6. The faucets need to be replaced. What should I look for when I’m buying new ones?

When buying a faucet, check whether it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

7. The service line needs to be replaced. What should I do?

Homeowners are responsible for replacing service lines on the private side. The City of Prince Rupert does not offer financial assistance for this.

8. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

9. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 ppb. What can I do?

Landlords are required by the Public Health Act to provide potable water to tenants, and by the B.C. Residential Tenancy Act to meet health standards. But there are no specific requirements for landlords to test for and/or mitigate lead levels in drinking water in rental units. If you believe your landlord isn’t meeting their obligations you can contact the Residential Tenancy Branch: 1-800-665-8779.

If you think there is an imminent health risk you can contact your local Environmental Health Protection office and ask for the Environmental Health Officer to lodge a complaint: php@northernhealth.ca or 250-622-6380.

VANCOUVER

1. How do I know if there’s lead in my drinking water?

Testing your water is one of the best ways to learn whether there’s lead in it. (See question 4 to learn more about testing.)

Older homes — those built more than 40 years ago — are at greater risk, because they are more likely to have lead plumbing. (You can find your home’s year of construction by consulting your property tax assessment or online at BC Assessment: https://www.bcassessment.ca/)

Lead was used as a material for water pipes until 1975, and in solder used to join pipes until 1986. Until 2014, faucets and hardware could contain up to eight per cent lead.

3. What about the service line? Is it possible for me to check on whether it’s made of lead?

According to city representatives, all LSLs on the public side have been removed or replaced, and none remain in the public infrastructure in Vancouver. Note that galvanized steel pipes and solder containing lead are also sources of exposure to elevated lead in drinking water.

4. How do I get my drinking water tested for lead?

The City of Vancouver does not provide testing for residents. A private, accredited laboratory can test household drinking water for lead, for a fee that is typically between $35 and $50. The BC Centre for Disease Control has a list of accredited laboratories on its website, here: http://lmlabs.phsa.ca/about-us/who-we-are/bc-centre-for-disease-control-public-health-laboratory

5. Test completed. How do I interpret the results?

6. The faucets need to be replaced. What should I look for when I’m buying new ones?

When buying a faucet, check whether it’s been certified as lead-free by a third-party certification body like the International National Sanitation Foundation or the CSA Group. The faucet’s packaging should indicate that it complies with the NSF/ANSI 61 or NSF/ANSI 372 standards.

7. The service line needs to be replaced. What should I do?

Homeowners are responsible for replacing service lines on the private side. The City of Vancouver does not offer financial assistance for this.

8. Is there anything I can do right away to reduce my family’s exposure to lead?

9. I’m a renter, and I found out my drinking water has lead levels above Health Canada’s maximum acceptable concentration of 5 micrograms/L. What can I do?

Landlords are required by the Public Health Act to provide potable water to tenants, and by the BC Residential Tenancy Act to meet health standards. But there are no specific requirements for landlords to test for and/or mitigate lead levels in drinking water in rental units. If you believe your landlord isn’t meeting their obligations you can contact the Residential Tenancy Branch at 604-660-1020.

