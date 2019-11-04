Hamilton board making it ‘even easier’ to flag bullying

Hamilton’s public school board says it’s making it easier for teachers and other staff to report bullying while refocussing a Nov. 29 professional activities day on the issue in the aftermath of the stabbing death of a high school student last month.

Associate director Peter Sovran said the board will also ask a planned independent Safe Schools review panel to consult the public on any needed changes to policies on bullying prevention and intervention, and student behaviour and discipline.

Trustees agreed to strike the three-member panel on Oct. 28 but were unable to decide on its composition after more than two hours of closed-door discussion, deferring the matter to their Nov. 11 board meeting.

The panel is expected to submit recommendations by the end of May, but Sovran said the board isn’t waiting to act, including by improving an electronic system used to report bullying incidents to principals.

Every single parent’s outcry is the same: they never get back to us; they just want us to be quiet and go away. — Keven Ellis

Board policy requires any employee working directly with students to report bullying to the principal as soon as possible and to file a written form within 24 hours for cases where a suspension or expulsion must be considered.

“We’re taking immediate steps to make it even more streamlined,” Sovran said.

“It’s even easier for a staff member to click once, fill out the form, it goes to the principal, the principal investigates, replies with the report saying, ‘received and looking into it,’ and then closes the loop.”

Sovran said the Nov. 29 professional activities day was initially dedicated to math but refocussed to bullying prevention and intervention to ensure staff has the supports and resources needed to address any incidents.

He said although the bullying and student discipline policies were already scheduled for review this school year, the Safe Schools panel offers the chance to consult the public more widely than usual to identify potential weaknesses.

“We’re not going to wait until May, obviously,” he said. “We’re going to hope that interim findings of the panel would be shared and we could bring them forward to the policy committee.”