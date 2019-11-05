Parents vow to save Waterdown's Benjamin Bunny Nursery School

“For his JK year, it was really pivotal for us to make this a really purposeful year … to give him the best start for when he started into real school,” she said. “We researched all of these different options and Benjamin Bunny shone like a star in the sky, compared to the other programs that were out there.”

After meeting with Scott and learning that the school needed $8,000 to continue to operate for the remainder of the year, Boughan and a group of parents — including Amanda Phillips and Amy Moss-Archambault — were determined to keep the school open.

“‘We can’t let this happen — what can we do? I am 100 per cent on board,’” Boughan recalled saying. “What do you need from us? How can we help you? This doesn’t have to be it.’”

She said there were a number of other parents who said the same thing. By the afternoon, she had formed a Facebook group and printed off stickers — and within 24 hours the group to save Benjamin Bunny had over 100 members.

“We were very humbled,” Scott said of the response. “We had no idea that we would get that kind of reaction.

“We were all quite shocked.”

Phillips, whose daughter is in the preschool program, said it was important for her daughter to have a school experience before starting JK next year.

“Because the school has been open in our community for 50 years, there was no way we were just going to let it close its doors,” Phillips said. “We took away some information and started a committee to try and keep the doors open and to try and change the mind of the board.”

Meanwhile, Moss-Archambault, whose three children are alumni of Benjamin Bunny, said she feels it is vital that Benjamin Bunny remains a part of the Waterdown community.

“There are a lot of parents, like myself, whose children have all gone to the school and don’t want to see it gone, want to see an opportunity for it to stay in the community for other families to have the same experience and education our kids had,” she said, adding that the nursery school offers a first introduction to routine for many families — to have children follow the instructions of someone who isn’t a parent, but doing it affordably.

Boughan agreed that an important factor is that Benjamin Bunny is affordable, as she is a stay-at-home mom and her husband works two part-time jobs.

“We don’t have lots of money so we were able to do this,” she said. “It was huge that it was accessible, close-by and that parents were involved.”

Scott said while some people suggested Benjamin Bunny should raise their rates to stay in operation, that isn’t their mandate.

“Our mandate is to be there for people,” she said. “It’s easy to say, ‘We’re going to double our rates,’ but then a whole group of families are locked out.”

Benjamin Bunny has two-day and three-day morning classes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for children aged 30 months to four, and a three-day JK class for four-year-olds from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Scott said when the JK program came in, the school was able to accommodate the change, as people consciously chose to send their children to Benjamin Bunny instead of JK.

“We think (Benjamin Bunny) is a superior program,” Scott said, adding that there are less kids in the nursery school classes.

She said that if the school is to survive, Benjamin Bunny will have to take on a new look, with a larger board and a major fundraising component.

“It will look more like a co-op nursery school,” she said.

Moss-Archambault said the group is focused on filling the gap in funding for this year and then ensuring that they have future enrolment for the nursery school. To fundraise, the parents have started a GoFundMe page, which currently has more than $2,325 in contributions.

Furthermore, they are planning a spaghetti dinner, likely in January, in addition to other planned fundraisers for parents to hold including an Epicure and Big Box fundraiser.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring everyone together, have a meal and hear all the stories of the different generations of Bunny people,” she said of the planned dinner. She added that they are confident in their ability to make the $8,000 total.

They’ve also raised more than $400 from private donations and the recent bazaar.

“We’re really hoping that we’re going to have the spaghetti dinner fill the gap of what we need to meet,” Moss-Archambault said.

“Goal No. 1 is to save the school, Goal No. 2 is to keep it going into the future,” said Boughan.

To that end, Moss-Archambault said they plan to search for corporate sponsorship, as well as conduct advertising campaigns with an eye on increasing enrolment. She said that with the growth in town, they hope to get the word out to new members of the community.

“The idea is to bring the enrolment up — that’s always been the goal,” she said. “With the enrolment there, the school runs itself.”

She said the group is hoping to connect with alumni who would like to see Benjamin Bunny continue.

“Whether they physically went to the school or their kids went to the school — so many people in this town have a story connected to this school,” she said. “But we need a way to reach them.”

Moss-Archambault said the feedback from the community thus far has been great.

“This town is really good about rallying together for anything that is a landmark in the community,” she said. “I really believe that if we can just get the word out, things like the spaghetti dinner will be an overwhelming success.”

Currently, Phillips said the Facebook group features about 120 members, but she stressed that there are other interested members who are not on Facebook, so the true number is likely higher. The core, active group of members is about 10 people, she said.

“We’re 100 per cent confident,” she said of the group’s ability to save the nursery school. “We’re not going to let this thing go.

“We have assurances from our community that we’ll meet the numbers no problem — it’s just putting the plan in place and getting things off the ground.”

To donate or for more information about the GoFundMe, visit https://ca.gofundme.com/f/benjamin-bunny-ns-sustainability-fund. To learn more about the Save Benjamin Bunny Nursery School! Facebook group and other fundraisers, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2778394585512832/.