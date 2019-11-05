Rockton Elementary School on track to open in September 2020

Construction on the new Rockton Elementary School is progressing, with the project on track to be complete in time for a September 2020 opening.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Ward 13 trustee Paul Tut said construction is ongoing and that the building is progressing well.
“It’s on a good path, and we’re still expected to open to students in September 2020.”
Tut said he has not been made aware of any issues or delays in the construction process.
“My understanding is that things are proceeding on a good pace and it’s steady as she goes,” he said. “You can see it’s coming along nicely.”
Tut said the load-bearing block masonry is 100 per cent complete, backfill is about 90 per cent complete and the electrical rough-in is about 60 per cent complete.
In addition, the structural steel component is finished, and the metal roof and window installation is about 85 per cent complete.
As well, he said the septic system is 95 per cent complete, vapour barrier installation is 55 per cent complete and brick installation is 15 per cent complete.
The school also required a widening of Highway 8 to allow for turning lanes into the property, which Tut said has begun.
“The main structural pieces — it’s well on its way,” he said. Tut added that there is ongoing soil and drainage work.
Funding for the new $16.4-million school — with space for 465 students — was officially approved in January 2019. The project, which will house students from Beverly Central, Dr. John Seaton and Queen’s Rangers schools, was delayed after tenders last summer came back 35 per cent over budget. Students are currently housed at the former Seaton and Beverly Central, which are acting as holding schools.
Although the project was retendered in the fall of 2018, a second round failed to resolve the funding gap, despite changes to the project — which will include a city-funded 3,800-square-foot community space within the school. As a result, trustees asked the province for permission to use $2 million in board money to up the budget in October 2018.
The Ministry of Education originally committed $7.5 million for a 347-pupil school in March 2015, but announced additional funding of $3.46 million in early 2018 to increase the size of the school to 465 students.
In April 2018, the ministry approved an additional $3.39 million for "extraordinary costs," bringing the total funding to $14.39 million — prior to the approval to use $2 million from the board’s property disposition fund.
The tender for the school project was approved in fall 2018, and construction on the project was underway by November. According to the board at the time, the construction process was expected to take 12 to 16 months and the school was expected to be complete during the 2019-20 school year.
Tut said getting the school opened is “an absolute priority” for him and the board.
“I’m happy to see that it’s progressing well,” he said. “I’ve asked for regular updates and I’m keeping my eye on it.
“We want to get this open for the community and students to have access to it on the timeline advertised and promised.”
Construction on the new Rockton Elementary School is progressing, with the project on track to be complete in time for a September 2020 opening.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Ward 13 trustee Paul Tut said construction is ongoing and that the building is progressing well.
“It’s on a good path, and we’re still expected to open to students in September 2020.”
Tut said he has not been made aware of any issues or delays in the construction process.
“My understanding is that things are proceeding on a good pace and it’s steady as she goes,” he said. “You can see it’s coming along nicely.”
Tut said the load-bearing block masonry is 100 per cent complete, backfill is about 90 per cent complete and the electrical rough-in is about 60 per cent complete.
In addition, the structural steel component is finished, and the metal roof and window installation is about 85 per cent complete.
As well, he said the septic system is 95 per cent complete, vapour barrier installation is 55 per cent complete and brick installation is 15 per cent complete.
The school also required a widening of Highway 8 to allow for turning lanes into the property, which Tut said has begun.
“The main structural pieces — it’s well on its way,” he said. Tut added that there is ongoing soil and drainage work.
Funding for the new $16.4-million school — with space for 465 students — was officially approved in January 2019. The project, which will house students from Beverly Central, Dr. John Seaton and Queen’s Rangers schools, was delayed after tenders last summer came back 35 per cent over budget. Students are currently housed at the former Seaton and Beverly Central, which are acting as holding schools.
Although the project was retendered in the fall of 2018, a second round failed to resolve the funding gap, despite changes to the project — which will include a city-funded 3,800-square-foot community space within the school. As a result, trustees asked the province for permission to use $2 million in board money to up the budget in October 2018.
The Ministry of Education originally committed $7.5 million for a 347-pupil school in March 2015, but announced additional funding of $3.46 million in early 2018 to increase the size of the school to 465 students.
In April 2018, the ministry approved an additional $3.39 million for "extraordinary costs," bringing the total funding to $14.39 million — prior to the approval to use $2 million from the board’s property disposition fund.
The tender for the school project was approved in fall 2018, and construction on the project was underway by November. According to the board at the time, the construction process was expected to take 12 to 16 months and the school was expected to be complete during the 2019-20 school year.
Tut said getting the school opened is “an absolute priority” for him and the board.
“I’m happy to see that it’s progressing well,” he said. “I’ve asked for regular updates and I’m keeping my eye on it.
“We want to get this open for the community and students to have access to it on the timeline advertised and promised.”
Construction on the new Rockton Elementary School is progressing, with the project on track to be complete in time for a September 2020 opening.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Ward 13 trustee Paul Tut said construction is ongoing and that the building is progressing well.
“It’s on a good path, and we’re still expected to open to students in September 2020.”
Tut said he has not been made aware of any issues or delays in the construction process.
“My understanding is that things are proceeding on a good pace and it’s steady as she goes,” he said. “You can see it’s coming along nicely.”
Tut said the load-bearing block masonry is 100 per cent complete, backfill is about 90 per cent complete and the electrical rough-in is about 60 per cent complete.
In addition, the structural steel component is finished, and the metal roof and window installation is about 85 per cent complete.
As well, he said the septic system is 95 per cent complete, vapour barrier installation is 55 per cent complete and brick installation is 15 per cent complete.
The school also required a widening of Highway 8 to allow for turning lanes into the property, which Tut said has begun.
“The main structural pieces — it’s well on its way,” he said. Tut added that there is ongoing soil and drainage work.
Funding for the new $16.4-million school — with space for 465 students — was officially approved in January 2019. The project, which will house students from Beverly Central, Dr. John Seaton and Queen’s Rangers schools, was delayed after tenders last summer came back 35 per cent over budget. Students are currently housed at the former Seaton and Beverly Central, which are acting as holding schools.
Although the project was retendered in the fall of 2018, a second round failed to resolve the funding gap, despite changes to the project — which will include a city-funded 3,800-square-foot community space within the school. As a result, trustees asked the province for permission to use $2 million in board money to up the budget in October 2018.
The Ministry of Education originally committed $7.5 million for a 347-pupil school in March 2015, but announced additional funding of $3.46 million in early 2018 to increase the size of the school to 465 students.
In April 2018, the ministry approved an additional $3.39 million for "extraordinary costs," bringing the total funding to $14.39 million — prior to the approval to use $2 million from the board’s property disposition fund.
The tender for the school project was approved in fall 2018, and construction on the project was underway by November. According to the board at the time, the construction process was expected to take 12 to 16 months and the school was expected to be complete during the 2019-20 school year.
Tut said getting the school opened is “an absolute priority” for him and the board.
“I’m happy to see that it’s progressing well,” he said. “I’ve asked for regular updates and I’m keeping my eye on it.
“We want to get this open for the community and students to have access to it on the timeline advertised and promised.”