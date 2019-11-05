Rockton Elementary School on track to open in September 2020

Funding for the new $16.4-million school — with space for 465 students — was officially approved in January 2019. The project, which will house students from Beverly Central, Dr. John Seaton and Queen’s Rangers schools, was delayed after tenders last summer came back 35 per cent over budget. Students are currently housed at the former Seaton and Beverly Central, which are acting as holding schools.

Although the project was retendered in the fall of 2018, a second round failed to resolve the funding gap, despite changes to the project — which will include a city-funded 3,800-square-foot community space within the school. As a result, trustees asked the province for permission to use $2 million in board money to up the budget in October 2018.

The Ministry of Education originally committed $7.5 million for a 347-pupil school in March 2015, but announced additional funding of $3.46 million in early 2018 to increase the size of the school to 465 students.

In April 2018, the ministry approved an additional $3.39 million for "extraordinary costs," bringing the total funding to $14.39 million — prior to the approval to use $2 million from the board’s property disposition fund.

The tender for the school project was approved in fall 2018, and construction on the project was underway by November. According to the board at the time, the construction process was expected to take 12 to 16 months and the school was expected to be complete during the 2019-20 school year.

Tut said getting the school opened is “an absolute priority” for him and the board.

“I’m happy to see that it’s progressing well,” he said. “I’ve asked for regular updates and I’m keeping my eye on it.

“We want to get this open for the community and students to have access to it on the timeline advertised and promised.”