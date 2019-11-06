Hamilton councillor pushes for garbage pickup to go every other week

His pitch stands to raise a stink, but a city councillor is betting Hamilton is ready for trash pickup every two weeks.
Coun. John-Paul Danko says biweekly service will save money, extend the life of the landfill and encourage more recycling and composting.
"I think as a city we've matured in where we put our waste," Danko said, noting more robust residential green-bin programs than years past. "And I think we've kind of got to the point now where the public in general is prepared to go that extra step."
But the Ward 8 councillor is taking a cautious approach to what has been a thorny issue in Hamilton. Every-second-week garbage pickup has been proposed and panned more than once in recent years.
Danko's idea is to include a biweekly garbage pickup option with a two-container limit in a request for proposals this fall for a new service contract.
That alternative — which maintains other weekly staples like organics, yard, recycling and call-in bulk waste — would accompany a request for bids on the status quo.
That will give city staff and councillors "actual market prices" to consider, in addition to the academic financial evidence, said Danko, whose motion is to be discussed at the Nov. 18 public works committee meeting.
In 2013, staff floated biweekly garbage pickup — with weekly composting and recycling — to save more than $1 million a year and increase Hamilton's diversion rate of between 40 and 50 per cent. The city's target is 65 per cent.
But the council of the day rejected the idea, opting to keep weekly one-bag trash service — echoing a similar refusal in 2007.
Danko argues the time is right for another kick the can with a new garbage contract to be awarded for 2021 through 2028.
Other municipalities, including Halton, Waterloo, Ottawa, Peel and Toronto, already have biweekly trash pickup, while Niagara Region is poised to join the pack in the fall of 2020.
Danko said biweekly service encourages more household recycling and composting, which would save space to the Glanbrook landfill, another financial advantage. For every five per cent of waste diverted, the life of the dump extends four years for an estimated $63 million in space, he noted.
But, as with past attempts, the suggestion of biweekly service is running into opposition.
Coun. Terry Whitehead said he wouldn't support such a change without public consultation first. "If the community is supportive, then I'm all for it."
Whitehead said the last time biweekly pickup was raised, residents were "overwhelmingly" against the idea.
One particular concern was how discarded cat litter would start to reek in backyards during summer months, he said. "It's putrid."
The Ward 14 councillor said he's not convinced biweekly service would lead to a reduction in waste, either.
Coun. Chad Collins said he's still waiting to hear from his constituents, but also recalled stiff pushback during the last trash debate.
Collins suggested there's other "low-hanging fruit" the city council could pluck to reduce the curbside collection bill.
That could include axing the regular collection of yard waste well into the winter months (but still Christmas trees) when the pickings are slimmer, the Ward 5 councillor said.
Lynda Lukasik, executive director of Environment Hamilton, said she couldn't think of any downside to garbage pickup every two weeks.
"I think it's fair to say that for the average household, this shouldn't be an issue."
Lukasik also noted Hamilton is "really lucky" to have a landfill that still has capacity, a rarity for many other municipalities.
"I know that, as taxpayers, there's huge cost savings in extending the life of that facility."
Danko's motion also calls for staff to study the cost of bringing city-wide waste collection services in-house, rather than contracting them out, such as is done on the Mountain.
