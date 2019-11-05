Hamilton councillors challenge residents to fight for climate change initiatives

According to the United Nations, governments are not on track to meet a goal of the 2015 Paris agreement of capping temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius before the end of the century. The Paris climate agreement, which the United States government recently announced it was leaving and adopted by almost 200 nations, set a goal of limiting warming to “well below” a rise of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times while “pursuing efforts” for the tougher goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

A review of Hamilton’s greenhouse gas emissions by Saxe revealed the two largest emitters for the city are vehicles and buildings.

There was widespread agreement among the four councillors – Farr, Ward 1’s Maureen Wilson, Ward 3’s Nrinder Nann and the Mountain’s John-Paul Danko – that the city must do more to accelerate its climate strategy, such as convert its transit fleet to electric buses, redesign its roads to accommodate a multi-modal transit system and build more bike lanes. Other initiatives include constructing green buildings, opposing urban boundary expansion that is proposed in GRIDS 2 that will allow for the growth of new urban hubs, such as Elfrida, and making sure development pays for itself and not by taxpayers.

Wilson said if a land owner has a large non-permeable piece of property, they should pay more than a household that has a smaller parcel of land.

“Talk about fairness and the cost of things and I think we might be more successful,” said Wilson.

She pointed out for instance that Hamilton has one of the lowest parking rates in the province, which encourages driving and higher emissions.

“And that, in my opinion, is a hidden subsidy,” she said.

Farr, who has been dealing with parking in the downtown area since he was elected in 2010, wants to raise the parking rate as a source of revenue for the city and as a deterrent.

Nann said discussing climate change initiatives at City Hall is “frustrating” because it becomes a partisan issue and it shouldn’t.

“The reality is, this is a climate equity issue,” she said. “It is the most pressing problem our humanity has to reconcile and act upon.”

The councillors pointed to the public as part of the solution to get the municipality to act on climate change issues. They advocated to hold their “feet to the fire” to support plans that reduce emissions, curb urban expansion and develop green buildings.

“It’s on you,” said Wilson. “It means speaking to people’s self-interest. It’s going to take people who don’t normally get engaged.”

Danko, a first-term councillor like Wilson and Nann, said another problem around the council table is there is a “lack of political will” to push through climate change programs. Danko acknowledged that, as Saxe said, advocating for climate change measures will cost the city to implement. But the cost of doing nothing, the councillors said, goes beyond money.

“You have four councillors who are very interested in implementing these types of solutions,” he said. “I think we have some specific ideas we like to see. Keep in mind we have one vote out of 16 on our council. We need help from residents, help from all of you when these issues come before council.”

Farr said in the past, it’s easy to get community groups in the downtown to organize and pressure councillors. But he is confident that there are people on the mountain and in Glanbrook who have the same ideas about climate change.

“I’m telling you, there is a wide diversity of folks, young and old and from every background, they want to see a Dr. Saxe presentation and they will be very involved,” said Farr. “People have the same feeling in every corner of this city, so we got to spread the engagement throughout the city.”