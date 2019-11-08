What's going on here? Carlisle Tennis Club courts get a facelift

New courts will await Carlisle Tennis Club-goers in 2020.

JUST THE FACTS

• After 20 years of wear and tear, the Carlisle Tennis Club’s two courts are being replaced.

• The upgrades are made possible thanks to funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

• The project is being undertaken in partnership with the City of Hamilton.

• The first phase of the project got underway Oct. 28. It included removing the old asphalt, grading and paving. Phase 2 is expected to begin in the spring, when crews will resurface the courts.

• The club looks forward to "exciting tennis in 2020," said president Marianne Verhaeghe.

