Indigo reports $20.5M second-quarter loss

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. reported a net loss of $20.5 million for its most recent quarter as revenue declined from the comparable period last year.

The book retailer says its loss of 74 cents per common share compared to a net loss of $19.1 million or 70 cents per share in the same period the previous year.

Its revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 28 totalled $203.4 million — down from $216.3 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

Indigo says its revenue fell amid strong competitive pressures and its decision to reduce promotions to boost profits.