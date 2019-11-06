Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger calls Premier Doug Ford's comments about city 'background noise'

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he is relegating Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s recent comments about Hamilton and how it has been “destroyed by socialists” as nothing more than “background noise.”

“There is no reason for him to have a negative view of Hamilton,” said Eisenberger, a day after Ford made the comments during question period in the Ontario legislature. “We are actually in a very positive, upward trend.”

In answer to a question from Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly, Ford claimed that the NDP, whose members he calls “socialists,” has “destroyed” Hamilton with the help of the Liberal government “for years.”

He credited Hamilton’s economic revival to the work carried out by Skelly, who was a Ward 7 city councillor before winning the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding in the 2018 provincial election.

“Hamilton has been ignored,” he said. “It has been run by the NDP — the socialists — who destroyed the city for years. Now those companies are flowing into Hamilton because of our great MPP.”

Eisenberger praised the city’s economic development team for their “excellent” work in recent high-profile announcements that have recently been made. For instance, Panattoni Development Company announced a $30-million project in the city’s airport employment growth district, and a short time later, IN8 Developments announced a $700-million retail and condominium project after purchasing the Hamilton City Centre. In addition, a Quebec steel company, Corbec, will be announcing a new $50-million plant in the Red Hill Business Park.

Eisenberger said the good news announcements have been made possible due to “city-funded initiatives.”

Still, the mayor praised the province for investing in the city’s $1-billion light-rail transit system and “we look forward to additional funding from the province.”

Despite the mayor’s calm response to Ford’s statements, other Hamiltonians have been less cordial. On social media, residents have castigated the premier for his comments.

Hamilton Centre NDP MPP and party leader Andrea Horwath said Hamilton is a "great city," adding, "I guess the premier’s got to wake up and have a look at how great it really is.”