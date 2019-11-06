Environmentalists protest while Enbridge Gas Inc. provides funding to Hamilton Fire Department

A group of environmental activists were left out in the cold as an Enbridge Gas official announced the company was providing the city with 576 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for homes.

But the activists, numbering about 25 from Hamilton 350 Committee for Action Climate Change, remained undeterred as they held signs and demonstrated against Enbridge’s participation in the event.

They were prevented from watching the announcement inside Fire Station No. 5 by Hamilton fire officials. During the event, they were watching through the garage windows of the station, while holding up signs and banners.

Members of the organization arrived at the station about a half hour before the announcement, unfurling their signs and staging a protest in front of the station attracting the attention of motorists.

The group accused Enbridge of providing “guilt payments” to the fire department to make it easier for the company to receive approval from the city to allow the installation of a new 48-inch gas pipeline up to 14 kilometres across “some of Hamilton’s most ecologically sensitive rural lands,” including both Spencer Creek and Bronte Creek, and the Beverly Swamp.

“The new pipeline shows the company denies the climate change emergency and globally recognized requirement to cut the use of fossil fuel as fast as possible,” said Don McLean of the group.

The organization says the pipeline, which will start from the Kirkwall valve site, move northeast to the intersection of Safari Road and Valens Road to the existing Hamilton valve site to just east of Hwy. 6, “is an intentional climatic and ecological disaster.”

But Nick Klip, operations manager for Enbridge Gas Inc., who was making the announcement Nov. 6 at the Stone Church Road fire station, defended the pipeline.

“All of our projects are vetted from an environmental perspective,” he said. “We wouldn’t be putting a pipeline in place if there wasn’t a demand for it. There are customers who drive our expansion. We don’t do that just because we want a pipe in the ground.”

Enbridge officials have stated the pipeline would create local jobs, while adding additional property taxes of about $693,000 annually.