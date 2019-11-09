11 Things You May Not Know About Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is upon us, a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who served, fought and in many cases died for the freedom we enjoy today.
Just how much do you know about this sacred day?
Here’s 11 facts that you may not be aware of regarding Remembrance Day, as well as Canada’s involvement in WWI and WWII.
1. First marked in 1919 by the British Commonwealth, Remembrance Day was originally called Armistice Day.
2. The WWI Armistice was signed at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
3. Remembrance Day has evolved greatly since its inception, going by a number of other names — including Veterans Day and Poppy Day. It’s recognized in countries like the Cayman Islands and Australia, and in some places it’s not celebrated on Nov. 11.
4. Along with the traditional red poppy, there’s a far less known purple poppy, used to remember the animal victims of war.
5. Canada officially entered the Second World War on Sept. 10, 1939.
6. Canada saw its first major battle of the Great War (WWI) in 1915 at Ypres, which served as the inspiration for the world’s most famous war poem, In Flanders Fields.
7. In WWII, Canada fought alongside the Triple Entente — including France, United Kingdom and Russia — against the Triple Alliance of Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy.
8. More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served during WWII.
9. In Flanders Fields was first published in England’s Punch magazine. The iconic poem’s author, Canadian physician John McCrae, died on Jan. 28, 1918 and is buried in Wimereux Cemetery in Boulogne, France.
10. Proper poppy etiquette requires it be worn on the left side of the body, above the heart.
11. While wearing a poppy after Remembrance Day might be considered an extension of honouring our veterans, the poppy is meant to be left on the graveside. So wearing one after Nov. 11 is not exactly proper.
Remembrance Day is upon us, a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who served, fought and in many cases died for the freedom we enjoy today.
Just how much do you know about this sacred day?
Here’s 11 facts that you may not be aware of regarding Remembrance Day, as well as Canada’s involvement in WWI and WWII.
1. First marked in 1919 by the British Commonwealth, Remembrance Day was originally called Armistice Day.
2. The WWI Armistice was signed at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
3. Remembrance Day has evolved greatly since its inception, going by a number of other names — including Veterans Day and Poppy Day. It’s recognized in countries like the Cayman Islands and Australia, and in some places it’s not celebrated on Nov. 11.
4. Along with the traditional red poppy, there’s a far less known purple poppy, used to remember the animal victims of war.
5. Canada officially entered the Second World War on Sept. 10, 1939.
6. Canada saw its first major battle of the Great War (WWI) in 1915 at Ypres, which served as the inspiration for the world’s most famous war poem, In Flanders Fields.
7. In WWII, Canada fought alongside the Triple Entente — including France, United Kingdom and Russia — against the Triple Alliance of Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy.
8. More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served during WWII.
9. In Flanders Fields was first published in England’s Punch magazine. The iconic poem’s author, Canadian physician John McCrae, died on Jan. 28, 1918 and is buried in Wimereux Cemetery in Boulogne, France.
10. Proper poppy etiquette requires it be worn on the left side of the body, above the heart.
11. While wearing a poppy after Remembrance Day might be considered an extension of honouring our veterans, the poppy is meant to be left on the graveside. So wearing one after Nov. 11 is not exactly proper.
Remembrance Day is upon us, a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who served, fought and in many cases died for the freedom we enjoy today.
Just how much do you know about this sacred day?
Here’s 11 facts that you may not be aware of regarding Remembrance Day, as well as Canada’s involvement in WWI and WWII.
1. First marked in 1919 by the British Commonwealth, Remembrance Day was originally called Armistice Day.
2. The WWI Armistice was signed at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
3. Remembrance Day has evolved greatly since its inception, going by a number of other names — including Veterans Day and Poppy Day. It’s recognized in countries like the Cayman Islands and Australia, and in some places it’s not celebrated on Nov. 11.
4. Along with the traditional red poppy, there’s a far less known purple poppy, used to remember the animal victims of war.
5. Canada officially entered the Second World War on Sept. 10, 1939.
6. Canada saw its first major battle of the Great War (WWI) in 1915 at Ypres, which served as the inspiration for the world’s most famous war poem, In Flanders Fields.
7. In WWII, Canada fought alongside the Triple Entente — including France, United Kingdom and Russia — against the Triple Alliance of Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy.
8. More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served during WWII.
9. In Flanders Fields was first published in England’s Punch magazine. The iconic poem’s author, Canadian physician John McCrae, died on Jan. 28, 1918 and is buried in Wimereux Cemetery in Boulogne, France.
10. Proper poppy etiquette requires it be worn on the left side of the body, above the heart.
11. While wearing a poppy after Remembrance Day might be considered an extension of honouring our veterans, the poppy is meant to be left on the graveside. So wearing one after Nov. 11 is not exactly proper.