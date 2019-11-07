Hamilton trustees spurn staff call to scrap boundary review policy

Hamilton public school trustees are rejecting a staff call to rescind their policy on school boundary reviews just five years after staff recommended they adopt it.

Associate director Peter Sovran said the proposal to ditch the policy reflects staff confidence that boundary reviews are already covered by the school board’s policy on pupil accommodation reviews and a related staff procedure.

He said the boundary review policy isn’t mandated by the Ministry of Education and in some instances may contradict the accommodation review policy, which is.

Sovran said the staff procedure also allows a boundary review outside of school closures, as with one earlier this year to address overcrowding at Binbrook’s Bellmoore Elementary School.

“That’s a pretty rare move for us to come here and say, ‘Rescind the policy because we see it as a duplication,’ ” he told trustees on the board’s policy committee.

While Sovran’s reasons satisfied Stoney Creek trustee Cam Galindo, others said they still see value in the policy, instigated by staff to “provide an open, transparent and consistent approach with clear expectations on how boundary reviews will be conducted.”

It sets out five guiding principles — including on optimal use of schools, community consultation and safe travelling distances for students — and allows trustees to initiate boundary reviews unrelated to school closures.

Mountain trustee Dawn Danko said the wider latitude is important because the ministry has put a moratorium on accommodation reviews while it rewrites its rules.

She said the accommodation review policy also doesn’t include the boundary review policy’s guiding principles.

“I think this needs to stand on its own,” Danko said. “The reason I like having this policy is it clearly says it can be initiated through board of trustees.”