Hamilton police paying special attention to speeding, aggressive driving this weekend

Hamilton police are reminding motorists to be courteous of other road users this weekend.

Police will be paying special attention to aggressive driving and speeding from Nov. 8 to 11.

In a news release, police said the weekend enforcement blitz will include a high visibility presence across the city with an emphasis on public awareness and education, combined with professional traffic stops.

Resources will be directed towards identified areas of concern in each patrol division for the purpose of reducing or eliminating collisions and encouraging compliance with the basic rules of the road.